Cyprus v Spain

Thursday 17:00 (Live on Viaplay Sports 2)

In Belgium last night, the hosts took a very early lead but that was the end of the excitement as the much-changed Red Devils beat much-changed Serbia 1-0.

We're in Limassol today for the Euro 2024 qualifier between already qualified Spain and Cyprus - who have lost every game they've played so far in Group A.

Luis de la Fuente's visitors have won 5/6 group games so far - failing only in Scotland back in March. They won the reverse fixture 6-0 and are, of course, heavy favourites to win today, even though the coach could make many changes.

The motivation for those who get the nod is a place on the plane to Germany next summer. Who gets the nod is harder to say - but Cyprus have been so bad recently it might not matter who lines up for La Roja this evening.

Temur Ketsbaia's hosts scored in their first couple of Group A outings: losing 1-2 at home to Georgia then 1-3 in Norway. Since then, they've lost four more games by a combined 0-17. The last three have finished 0-6, 0-4 and 0-4.

As well as thrashing today's oppo 6-0, Spain also put Georgia to the sword, crushing Group A's second-worst team 7-1 in Tbilisi in September. Remember too how they put seven past Costa Rica in the World Cup a year ago.

The spread is settling around Spain -3.5 for this one - and we're ready to back the visitors to beat that handicap.

If Alvaro Morata starts up front for Spain, he could form the basis of a Bet Builder on the Sportsbook. The Atletico Madrid man has netted five in five for his club recently and is his country's top scorer in qualifying. He's struck four times in five Group A appearances so far, but check he's in the starting XI before doing anything.

