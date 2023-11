Back 7/2 4.40 Bet Builder treble in Tibilisi

Scotland have made it through to Euro 2024 with two games to spare, so this week they take on Georgia and Norway in a final round of qualifiers that Steve Clarke's men can treat as the start of their preparations for Germany next summer.

Clarke's side have lost their last three games, a qualifier in Spain and friendlies against England and France - so he'll want to finish this qualifying campaign off strongly.

He has plenty of injuries to deal with for the trip to Tbilisi - where Georgia have lost just one of their last 10 games - as the hosts prepare to try and qualify for Euro 2024 via the play-offs.

The bookies don't fancy too many goals here with over 2.5 goals priced as the 11/102.08 outsider of two.

But five of Georgia's last six games have seen over 2.5 goals, along with four of Scotland's last five away games.

The Scots also have plenty of injuries at full-back and although qualifying from this group is not at stake, both sides have their own reasons for wanting a positive result.

Plus - for Scotland players the pursuit of places in the squad for the Euros is already underway - so there should still be plenty of action.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has only scored once in qualifying but has been prolific in terms of having shorts at goal.

He's had 23 attempts at goal during the group stage so far, but has hit the target just twice with those, so he needs to sharpen up on his accuracy.

He's 4/111.36 to hit the target, and the same price to have 3+ shots, which he's managed in four games as opposed to just the two where he's managed to hit the target.

The least he's managed is two shots in a game, so we'll back him for 3+ shots against Scotland.

Scott McTominay has been the man for Scotland during this campaign, with six goals scored across four games in qualifying - plus that one he had ruled out in Spain.

The Man Utd midfielder has only had seven shots on target so his conversion rate has been outstanding, but it's a hard one to maintain.

We'll back him at 8/111.72 for 1+ shot on target in Georgia.