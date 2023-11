Back another big win for Portugal

Israel are playing catchup having missed the last round of fixtures and lost away at Kosovo on Sunday night. Now they have the chance to cut the gap on second placed Switzerland in Group I, but with this game being played on neutral territory in Hungary, that looks tough. A Swiss win and both teams to score is 5/23.50.

Back Switzerland to beat Israel and both teams to score at 5/23.50 Bet now

Hungary just need a point to qualify from Group G, with Bulgaria still in with a chance to make it to the play-offs after winning their Nations League group. Bulgaria have failed to score in three of their last four away games, so let's go for Hungary to win to nil at 7/52.40.

Back Hungary to win to nil against Bulgaria at 7/52.40 Bet now

Spain have confirmed their qualification from Group A, but are still looking to win the group. A trip to rock bottom Cyprus, who they beat 6-0 in the reverse fixture looks perfect. Back Spain to be ahead at half-time and over 3.5 goals at 5/61.84.

Back Spain HT against Cyprus and over 3.5 goals at 5/61.84 Bet now

Competing with the Spanish to win Group A are Scotland, who will be expecting to return to winning ways against Georgia. The Scots have lost three tough games in a row against England, Spain and France, but should have enough quality here. At odds of 6/52.16 for a straight Scotland win, there's no need to complicate matters.

Back Scotland to beat Georgia at 6/52.16 Bet now

Though Sweden are ahead of Azerbaijan in Group F, it is the visitors that have already been eliminated, while the hosts actually have a chance of making the play-offs through their Nations League performance. Azerbaijan have restricted the likes of Austria and Belgium to 1-0 victories of late, so let's go with under 2.5 goals at 9/10.

Back under 2.5 goals between Azerbaijan and Sweden at 9/10 Bet now

Austria have qualified from Group F alongside Belgium and the two nations are now competing for the top spot. With Estonia without a win in eight games (D2 L6), the result seems a formality. Back an Austria win and over 2.5 goals at 1/11.98.

Back Austria to beat Estonia and over 2.5 goals at 1/11.98 Bet now

Slovakia look assured of qualification from Group J, but a point would make certain. Iceland must win to stand any chance of making it to Euro 2024. They lost the reverse fixture 2-1 and you can back a home win and both teams to score at 16/54.20.

Back Back Slovakia to beat Iceland and both teams to score at 16/54.20 Bet now

Montenegro are third in Group G and with a game in hand on second-placed Serbia, they are still in with a chance of pulling back their five-point deficit. Lithuania are eliminated, so the motivation is with the hosts. Both teams to score had landed in each of Montenegro's last five games, so combine that with a home win at 13/53.60.

Back Montenegro to beat Lithuania and both teams to score at 13/53.60 Bet now

Luxembourg could still qualify automatically, but realistically they will have to make do with a play-off spot. As Bosnia have also got a play-off position booked, this match looks somewhat meaningless. Ignore the result and go for both teams to score at 4/51.77.

Back Luxembourg and Bosnia to both score at 4/51.77 Bet now

Portugal only beat Liechtenstein 4-0 in the reverse fixture, but 6-0 and 9-0 wins against Luxembourg shows the potential for more goals. Back Portugal to be ahead at half-time and over 5.5 goals at 8/52.56.