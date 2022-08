Visitors in better shape

Copenhagen v Trabzonspor

Tuesday 16 August, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Against odds-on shots Hammarby, our boys IFK Goteborg did a fine job for 76 minutes last night, but a stunning strike from Bubacar Trawally (also known as Steve) did the damage in a 1-0 win for the visitors.

We'll swap Sweden for Denmark, because Copenhagen are up against Turkish champions Trabzonspor in the Champions League qualifiers, and I think the hosts are too short to take the victory.

Trabzonspor have started their Turkish Super Lig title defence with two wins, and they hammered Sivasspor 4-0 in the Turkish Super Cup. They are yet to concede a single goal in three competitive fixtures, and last season they finished eight points clear at the top, losing only three of their 38 games.

In the summer, Trabzonspor bolstered the squad with signings like Spanish centre-back Marc Bartra, Levante's set-piece specialist Enis Bardhi and Aston Villa's Egyptian international Trezeguet. They go to face Copenhagen with confidence.

Danish champions Copenhagen have made a poor start to their title defence in the Superliga, winning two and losing three of their first five games. They have lost two of their three home matches, so Jess Thorup's team isn't in great shape ahead of this vital playoff.

We can back Trabzonspor +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.021/1. That means an away win gives us an odds-against pay-out, but we still get a half-win if the game is drawn.