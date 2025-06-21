Sunday Football Tips: Valverde the value in 13/2 Real Madrid Bet Builder

Real Madrid v Pachuca

Sunday 22 June, 20:00

Live on DAZN

It's a big game for Real Madrid this after that surprise draw with Al-Hilal in the opener, and with Pachuca losing the Mexicans know they'll need something from this game to avoid being dumped out with a game to spare.

Xabi Alonso's 3/101.30 favourites should win this, but defensive injuries and a lack of cohesion last time means the Mexicans should get some joy - and I've backed them to find the net on Sunday's Betfair Club World Cup tipsheet.

It's Bet Builders we're after in this column though so let's see what's made the grade today.

Leg 1: Bryan Gonzalez 1+ shot on target

Who? I can hear some of you say - well he's the Pachuca left-back who scored a a beauty of a free kick against Red Bull Salzburg in their first game, so we know he's got technique.

That wasn't his only attempt either as he had three shots in that Salzburg game, which is hardly an unusual occurrence as he loves to take a shot at goal - totalling 21 of them in 18 games this year with eight on target - four in his last eight games.

His run inclues in big games against Salzburg here and agains fellow Club World Cup qualifiers Monterrey - who drew with Inter - so he can do it against quality sides and at 10/34.33 for 1+ shot on target I think he can deliver the goods.

And if Trent Alexander-Arnold starst at right-back again then I'll fancy his chances even more.

Leg 2: Federico Valverde 1+ shot on target

We've got Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and new striker star Gonzalo Garcia on display for Real, not to mention Jude Bellingham, but all at really short prices to do just about anything in the game.

So instead let's take the value on offer for Federico Valverde to have 1+ shot on target at 5/61.84.

He had four shots against Al-Hilal with two on target - and of course missed that late penalty that would've won the game - but even that I think can help as he'll be going all-out to make amends and grab a goal this time around.

Valverde actually has five shots on target in his last four games thanks to a monster outing against Mallorca, and against a side they really should be comfortably then he looks a sound investment.