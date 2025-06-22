Club World Cup

Club World Cup Day Eight Tipsheet: Back big guns for wins & 3/1 player props Bet Builder

A Club World Cup football ahead of Sunday's latest games
Get Sunday's best bets for the FIFA Club World Cup including Juventus and Real Madrid

Paul Higham has his best bets for all four of Sunday's Club World Cup games, including backing wins for Real Madrid and Juventus but not without their problems...

River Plate v Monterrey

Sunday 02:00 kick-off

River Plate can secure a spot in the last 16 with a win, but Mexican side Monterrey showed they're a tough nut to crack when Sergio Ramos earned a 1-1 draw with Inter Milan in their opener.

River beat Urawa Reds 3-1 to extended their unbeaten run in 90 minutes to 18 games - and with all three of their goals being headers that means all four scored between these teams have come via headers.

There's a temptation for goals but the tournament generally hasn't been blessed with loads - and River Plater didn't actually create that much against Uruwa - scoring three goals from just five shots on target and an xG of 1.01.

Instead we'll go for cards in what could be a spicy Argentina v Mexico encounter. Sergio Ramos has scored five goals, had two yellows and one red in just 10 games for Monterrey, and is 6/52.20 to score or see a card here.

But we'll go for over 5.5 total cards at 13/102.30 as our main bet. River managed to pick up four against Uruwa and while Monterrey had just one against Inter, this will be a more hot-blooded battle.

Juventus v Wydad

Sunday 17:00 kick-off

Wydad played well against Man City despite loing 2-0, while Juventus battered Al Ain 5-0 in their opener and I don't hold too much doubt that they'll win this as 3/101.30 favourites.

Juve came out flying last game, scoring four goals in the first half alone, so the Serie A side being 8/111.73 to be ahead again at half-time could be worth a look, but after watching Wydad against Pep Guardiola's side I'm confident they can cause Juve problems.

The Moroccans had 12 shots against City and although only two hit the target they had several great chances when the last pass just went begging, so if they just clean that up a bit they could at least find the net here.

Juve to win and both teams to score is priced up at 27/103.70 and with the Italians not enjoying back-to-back wins to nil since last August that would fit in nicely with the trend.

Recommended Bet

Back Juventus to win & both teams to score

SBK27/10

Real Madrid v Pachuca

Sunday 20:00 kick-off

After a disappointing 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal on Wednesday, Real Madrid are 1/41.25 to bounce back and beat Mexican outfir Pachuca - who lost their opener against Red Bull Salzburg 2-1.

Federico Valverde missing that controversial late penalty cost Xabi Alonso a victory in his Real manageral debut, and he'll still surely be without Kylian Mbappe after his trip to hospital with acute gastroenteritis.

That's along with plenty of defensive injuries so new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen may well start again to build-up their familiarity with their new surroundings.

Al-Hilal gave as good as they got against Madrid, scoring via a penalty, so Pachuca should fancy their chances of grabbing a goal - with a Real Madrid win & both teams to score at 6/42.50 being the most likely outcome.

Five of real's last seven have seen both teams score - while that's also been the case in each of their past five Club World Cup games. So, just like Juve, there's enough value here in the underdog getting a goal.

Recommended Bet

Back Real Madrid to win & both teams to score

SBK6/4

Red Bull Salzburg v Al-Hilal

Sunday 23:00 kick-off

This looks a tricky one as Red Bull Salzburg got off to a winning start but Al-Hilal surprised a few people by holding Real Madrid to a draw in their opener - and looked good while doing so.

The Austrians have certainly had their wings going forward of late - scoring 12 goals in five games and winning 10 of the last 15 so Thomas Letsch's men will pack a punch in Washington DC as a lively 29/103.90 outsider.

Salzburg have only kept one clean sheet in 10 though, and Al-Hilal are favoured here at 17/201.85 with the extra quality of Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joao Cancelo backed to see them through.

I could easily see a draw here at 11/43.75 but the play I'll make is a 3/14.00 stats-based Bet Builder on Neves and Milinkovic-Savic to both have a foul and shot on target, as they did in the last game.

Recommended Bet

Back Neves & Milinkovic-Savic 1+ shot on target & 1 foul

SBK3/1

Now read the rest of our Club World Cup coverage here! 

Recommended bets

