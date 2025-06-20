Friday Football Tips: Back fast starting Angel in 4/1 Benfica Bet Builder

Benfica v Auckland City

Friday 20 June, 17:00 kick-off

Live on DAZN

Benfica had to work their socks off to come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Boca Juniors in their opener - they won't have to work nearly as hard when they take on amateur side Auckland City on Friday.

Bruno Lage may have thought this was a game for wholesale changes - he may still make some, but after Bayern Munich bettered Auckland 10-0 and they drew with Boca - presumed second place in their group may just come down to how many they can score against the minnows.

So we should be expecting a bagful of goals for the Portuguese side, but how do we get some value from a game with one side 1/1001.01 to win? Let's give it a go..

Leg 1: Angel Di Maria 2+ first half shots

Bayern scored six in the first half against Auckland, who were playing their first ever competitive match against European opposition and will be doing everything they can to keep the score down here.

And while usually Benfica would be happy to grind them down, with goal difference a possible decide they'll be looking to follow Bayern's lead - and a playe who loves to lead by example is Angel Di Maria.

You'll have to double check the teamsheets but odds are Di Maria starts to engineer a few goals before taking an early bath - so he'll want to get stuck right in and that means us being able to back him for 2+ first-half shots on target at 9/52.80.

Bayern had nine first-half shots on target while Di Maria scored in first half stoppage time in Benfica's opener, so hopefully he'll come out with that same intent here.

Leg 2: Nicolas Otamendi to be fouled 1+ times

You know who gets fouled a surprising amount of times? Former Man City man Nicolas Otamendi, that's who. And in these types of games it's often not the defenders like you'd expect but the forwards who feel the frustration and give away the fouls.

And Otamendi loves going to ground just as much as any South American, so the 8/111.73 on Otamendi to be fouled just once makes enough appeal to inlclude here.

Otamendi has been fouled at least once in his last six games - including seven times in his last two outings which included four here against Boca.