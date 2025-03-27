Football Bet of the Day: City can net at the Bridge

Teams meeting for fourth time this month

City have scored in last three clashes

Chelsea need to overturn 2-0 deficit, but aren't keeping clean sheets

Chelsea v Manchester City

Thursday 27 March, 20:00

Live on DAZN

Arsenal produced a comeback for the ages in the Women's Champions League last night, as they scored three quickfire goals at the start of the second half to win their quarter-final against Real Madrid 3-2 on aggregate at the Emirates. Our goalscorer pick Mariona Caldentey delivered the goods, which means this column has a 100% record so far this week.

We'll stay with the UWCL, because Chelsea and Manchester City are set to play out the latest edition of a fascinating series between the clubs. In the League Cup final just 12 days ago, Chelsea edged out City 2-1 to lift the trophy. Four days after that, City gained a measure of revenge by winning the first leg of this quarter-final 2-0 at the Joie Stadium. At the weekend, Chelsea went eight points clear in the WSL title race, as Erin Cuthbert grabbed a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 success.

So what will the fourth clash of this mini-series bring us? Well, City have certainly taken a step forward since Nick Cushing began his second spell in charge, replacing the long-serving Gareth Taylor in what was quite a ruthless move from the club. They face the acid test at Stamford Bridge, because Chelsea have won every single home game in every competition since French coach Sonia Bompastor replaced Emme Hayes.

The question for us is whether City can score, and I think they can. Although Jamaican sensation Bunny Shaw is still sidelined, Vivianne Miedema is fit and firing, and scored twice in the first leg. Chelsea are without some key players themselves, with Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten and big-money signing Naomi Girma all likely to miss out.

I'll back Both Teams To Score here at 1.9620/21. Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their last five home matches, and have managed just one shut-out in their last eight competitive games. City scored against them in all three of the clubs' March meetings, and if they net here they'll take a big step towards the semi-finals.