Football Bet of the Day: Mariona can spark Gunners' fightback
After a run of seven wins from his last nine FBOTD selections, Kevin Hatchard is on the hunt for another odds-against success in the Women's Champions League.
-
Gunners 2-0 down from the first leg
-
Arsenal excellent on home soil
-
Mariona can find the net at odds-against
Arsenal v Real Madrid
Wednesday 26 March, 20:00
Live on DAZN
Uzbekistan did us proud yesterday in Iran, and even though they couldn't hold on to their two-goal advantage in the World Cup qualifiers, a 2-2 draw was enough to give us a winner. As it turned out, it was also enough to take Iran to the World Cup finals, so well done to them.
We'll switch to women's club football now, because Arsenal are behind the 8-ball in their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, but I believe one of the Gunners' Spanish stars can shine.
Arsenal were beaten 2-0 in Spain in the first leg, a result that shows the continued growth of Las Blancas. While the men's team have arguably the most star-studded and successful side in the sport, the women have been lagging behind their old foes Barcelona, a team that has dominated at home and abroad.
However, Real Madrid finally beat Barcelona at the weekend in the Spanish top flight, and if they can survive this second leg, an incredible month will get even better. It's a fine team, with Spain stars like Olga Carmona, Athenea del Castillo and Alba Redondo mixed in with international powerhouses like Linda Caicedo, Caroline Weir and Filippa Angeldahl.
That said, I expect Arsenal to score at least once tonight as they aim to use a huge Emirates crowd to give them momentum. Arsenal have won 11 of their last 13 home matches in all competitions, and across those 13 games they have scored an impressive 43 goals.
One of Arsenal's regular scorers is former Barcelona star Mariona Caldentey. She is an excellent penalty-taker, a wonderful player, and she has found the net in eight of her last 14 matches. After years of elite success with Barcelona and Spain, Mariona is relishing the chance to experience life in a new country and a new league.
On that basis, I'm happy to back her as an Anytime Goalscorer on the Sportsbook at a generous 5/42.25.
