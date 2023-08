Hot-shot Szoboszlai heads up 2/1 Bet Builder

Jota a big price at 9/2 for headed SOT

Chelsea v Liverpool

Sunday 13 August, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Three winners in the last four days have put this column back into profit, something it enjoyed plenty of last season, and now we've got a couple of good-looking opportunities for Sunday's big game.

Yesterday's Bet Builder eased home in the first half and today's is a fairly confident pick too.

Let's start by backing Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai for 2+ shots.

The Hungarian loves a shot from distance and will surely be out to make an impression on his debut.

He landed this bet in 12 of his last 15 appearances for Leipzig last season and while some of those were free-kicks, his set-pieces are that good that he may well start to share duties with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

I'll combine that with Enzo Fernandez 1+ foul.

While he only landed this in half of his Chelsea appearances last season after joining in January, the Argentine is one who does like tactical foul and given the attack-minded nature of Liverpool's midfield at present, he could be in for a busy day.

The double pays just over 2/12.94, a price I'm happy with.

However, there's another bet at bigger odds which I like the look of too and that's Diogo Jota 1+ headed shot on target.

The Portuguese is being widely tipped to start at centre forward ahead of Darwin Nunez and while he's not the tallest player out there, he is very good in the air.

He's in a team which should provide him the service required too - full-backs Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson deliver some great crosses, while wide men Mo Salah and Luis Diaz can do so as well.

Jota got an extended run in that position a couple of seasons ago when Roberto Firmino was injured and ended up landing this bet in seven of his 27 league starts (some of which came in wider positions).

Here, he's 9/25.30 for a repeat against a side who have once again been revamped in the summer transfer market.

Even Mauricio Pochettino seems likely to take some time to get this bizarrely-assembled squad to gel into a winning team.

The Blues ended their miserable 2022/23 campaign without a clean sheet in 11 matches and I can certainly see them being troubled by Liverpool's attack here.

In terms of a staking plan, let's go with two-thirds on the Bet Builder and one-third on the Jota pick.

