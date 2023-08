Spurs to struggle for goals at Brentford

Chelsea and Liverpool to share the points

Brentford beat Tottenham 3-1 in May but that was just one of two wins for The Bees in their 10 league meetings with Spurs (D4 L4).

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou may be reassured to know that, including caretakers, just one of Spurs' last 10 managers has lost their first league game in charge (W6 D3) and that was André Villas-Boas in 2012.

That said, the disruption caused by Tottenham accepting a bid for Harry Kane on Thursday cannot be under-estimated.

At the time of writing (Friday morning), Kane looks set to sign for Bayern Munich so we must work on the assumption that, by Sunday, he will have bid his Spurs team-mates auf wiedersehen.

Brentford like a London derby in the league and are unbeaten in their last nine (W5 D4) . Can they capitalise on an unsettled Spurs? I think so and am going to take them to win. Both sides are likely to be adjusting to life without their chief strikers (Ivan Toney is serving his suspension) so let's go low on goals.

Here are two sides who are aiming to be much better in 2023/24. The hosts new manager Mauricio Pochettino is back in the Premier League since 2019 and he has a point to prove. It could take him time to make this Chelsea team coherent, however, and few will expect miracles immediately.

Liverpool's summer was disrupted by the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho and, while Jurgen Klopp has brought in Alexis Mac Allister, this new look midfield may take time to adapt.

Each of the last six meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions have been drawn, with the last four ending 0-0, and a draw would not be a bad result for either team on Sunday. The important thing for both is not to lose and Liverpool haven't lost their opening Premier League game since 2012 and look more than capable of extending that record.

I do think we will see goals and it's worth noting that Mohamed Salah has scored in Liverpool's opening Premier League game in all six of his seasons with the Reds. His eight matchday one goals is a joint record in the competition. Salah clearly likes to make a fast start and a stat like that cannot be ignored.