Immobile has scored three in last two

Lazio showing strong away form in Serie A

CFR Cluj v Lazio

Thursday 23 February, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Digital

England's Lionesses did their bit in style last night, as they rifled six goals past Belgium to win the Arnold Clark Cup. Crucially for our purposes, Belgium thwacked in a late consolation from distance to lose 6-1.

We'll do something we don't often do on this column, and head to Romania. CFR Cluj are up against Lazio in the UEFA Europa Conference League, and the hosts are looking to turn around a 1-0 deficit.

Ciro Immobile scored the only goal of that first leg, and the 33-year-old is the focus of our wager this evening. He has scored three goals across his last two games, taking his season tally to 11 in all competitions. Yes, that's not the volume we would normally expect from the living Lazio legend, but he has shown recently that he's still deadly in front of goal. Infogol's xG data shows he is outperforming his Expected Goals slightly in Serie A, underlining the fact he remains a danger.

This is a big chance for Cluj to take a big European scalp, but their title push has been hampered by recent defeats to FCSB and Universitatea Craiova. At home CFR have lost two of their last three, and in the group stage of this competition they only won three of their six matches.

Lazio should outclass Cluj here (Maurizio Sarri's side has won five of the last nine away games in Serie A), and at evens, Immobile is worth backing in the To Score market.