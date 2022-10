Iago Aspas has scored six goals in ten La Liga games

Getafe have one of the worst defensive records in the division



Celta Vigo v Getafe

Monday 24 October, 20:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

Bologna did their bit for our chum Tobias yesterday in Serie A, but Lecce took a Sunday stroll and didn't contribute to the scoring in a 2-0 defeat. There's no need to fret though, and TG had a profitable week.

While he heads off for a well-earned Gramigna, we'll head to Galicia in northern Spain. Celta Vigo are up against struggling Getafe, and I'll back a former Liverpool forward to shine.

Celta Vigo have made a disappointing start to the campaign, taking just ten points from their first ten league games. However, there are some caveats: coach Eduardo Coudet had some time away for personal reasons, and the fixture computer dealt Celta a horrible start to the season, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Real Sociedad all in the first few games.

Despite their struggles, the oft-reliable Iago Aspas has come up with goals. The 35-year-old has delivered six goals in ten appearances, including a goal in the last home game against Real Sociedad. Whatever you think about his spell at Anfield, Iago Aspas has been a fantastic player for his beloved Celta.

Aspas should get chances to score against Getafe, who have leaked 18 goals in their 10 league outings so far. Quique Sanchez Flores kept the team afloat in La Liga last term after a dreadful start under Michel, but footballing gravity is biting hard at a club that has done brilliantly to even get to the top level in the first place.

Aspas is trading at 2.447/5 to score here, and that seems generous for a man who has found the net in five of his ten league matches.