Bologna haven't kept a clean sheet all season

Neither have Lecce

Bologna v Lecce

Sunday 14:00 (Live on BT Sport 2)

In Italy yesterday, AC Milan thrashed Monza 4-1 to bring home our handicap bet.

We're staying in Serie A for our final bet of the week. Seventeenth-placed Bologna are hosting promoted Lecce, who are one place above them, and we like the price on both teams to score.

Bologna are favourites, but they haven't kept a clean sheet all season. At Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Thiago Motta's men have scored themselves in 4/5, with the same fraction delivering BTTS.

Lecce have only won one of their first 10 games back in the top flight, and they are also without a clean sheet all season. At the other end, they've scored themselves in 8/10. The same fraction - including all of the last five - have delivered BTTS and that's our bet on this one.