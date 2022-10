Milan have struck 11 times in four home wins

Monza have been easily beaten by other top four sides

AC Milan v Monza

Saturday 17:00 (Live on BT Sport 2)

In Belgium last night, Cercle Brugge thrashed Charleroi 4-1 to bring home our BTTS bet and put us into profit for the week.

We're in Italy today and hoping to catch a comfortable home win for Serie A champions AC Milan over 14th-placed Monza (W3-D1-L6).

Stefano Pioli's hosts are third in the table (W7-D2-L1). At the San Siro, they have won 4/5 - only failing against league leaders Napoli. The Rossoneri scored 11 times across the four wins.

Promoted Monza have won three of their last four in Serie A, but they have struggled on the road at the big boys this season. They lost 0-4 at Napoli and 0-3 at fourth-placed Roma. We'll take Milan on the Asian Handicap to win with something to spare this afternoon.