Football Bet of the Day: Miraculous Mirandes to avoid defeat

Cadiz v Mirandes

Monday 27 January, 19:30

Porto's struggles continued yesterday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Santa Clara, nixing our pal Tobias' bet. As he gets a well-deserved break, we head across the Iberian border to Spain, because Cadiz are up against Mirandes.

Mirandes, once taken to the Copa del Rey semi-finals by current Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, are pushing for promotion to La Liga. They are sixth in the Segunda Division, and are only four points off top spot. They have lost just six of their 23 matches in the league, and with just 18 goals conceded they have one of the best defensive records in the division.

Cadiz dropped down from La Liga at the end of last season, and as is so often the case with relegated sides, they are in danger of dropping through a second consecutive trapdoor. They have won just six times in the league, and are just three points above the dropzone.

Although Cadiz have put together a run of five matches unbeaten, they have won just three of 12 at home all season. They have scored multiple goals at home just five times.

Mirandes have won three of their last five on the road, and I'll happily back them to avoid defeat here at 1.84/5 in the Double Chance market.