Ref Marriner under 2.5 cards in 19 of last 24 in FA Cup

Rodri 2+ shots in five of last six games

9/2 Bet Builder - but other options listed too

Bristol City v Manchester City

Live on ITV1

FA Cup football always makes things harder for props punters - at least those who are looking to place their bets before the teams are named.

Pep Guardiola insists he'll play a "serious team" in this game away to mid-table Championship side Bristol City and that's usually been the case in the domestic cups during his time in charge.

Such is City's squad that whoever starts should be good enough to get this job done, albeit the hosts are unbeaten since Boxing Day, a run of 12 games.

With those players props markets looking tricky, let's start with cards and as we highlighted with some success here on third-round weekend, the card tally is generally lower in this competition than in league games.

In Andre Marriner, we've got a referee who has been on the lenient side throughout most of his career, although admittedly his card numbers are up this season.

However, with Man City the cleanest team in the Premier League in card terms and Bristol City down in 16th place (out of 24) when it comes to Championship bookings, I'm prepared to go with the long-term data.

That shows that Marriner has shown under 2.5 cards in 19 of his last 24 FA Cup ties, yet that option is offered at odds-against here.

Under 3.5 cards at 4/7 offers a safety net for those erring on the side of caution, although either looks a fairly solid base for our Bet Builder.

I'm now going to go a little off-piste and provide several different options, although I suspect some of the players involved won't start.

Foden's impressive record

Phil Foden looks due a game and his record against lower-league opposition is excellent. He's scored in five of eight FA Cup starts against EFL teams - he's 6/4 to find the net here.

But perhaps a better option is back him in the score or assist market.

Foden has landed this in seven of eight starts in this competition against such opponents, while add in his his EFL Cup record and it becomes 11 of 14.

Odds of 4/6 will lure some in, no doubt.

In the shots market, Ruben Dias has now managed 1+ shot in four of his last five games, so even money about him doing so against at Ashton Gate looks decent, particularly given the hosts have had trouble defending set-pieces.

Only two sides have conceded more Championship goals from set-plays than Bristol City this season, while they are also in the top seven for shots conceded from such situations.

Rico Lewis is another City man who could land this bet - if he gets another chance in midfield.

That's where he played at Bournemouth at the weekend, managing two shots as City cruised to victory.

He's 4/6 to have a shot in this one.

Try Rodri again - if he starts

Finally, I can't leave the Rodri 2+ shots bet alone again.

I mentioned this in my preview of that Bournemouth game the other day but he only managed one, being hauled off before the hour mark.

Still, he had landed this in the previous five games thanks to his set-piece threat and ability to drive forward and get in and around the box.

The Spaniard may not start but it was interesting to see Guardiola state on Monday that "Rodri is so important for us now" when he was being quizzed about potentially playing Kalvin Phillips in this game.

Hopefully there's enough there to put a Bet Builder together once the line-ups are known but, in the here and now, I'll go with Rodri 2+ shots plus under 2.5 cards which pays 9/2.

And if the Spaniard doesn't start, you should be able to cash out and replace it with something else, with the the card single looking just fine.

Back Under 2.5 cards & Rodri 2+ shots @ 9/2

