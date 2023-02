City to win both halves backed up by stats

Rodri 2+ shots has landed in his last five games

It's been an odd last week for Manchester City.

They went into last weekend top of the Premier League table, still bathing in the light of a 3-1 win at title rivals Arsenal.

But, after watching the Gunners claim a late win at Aston Villa, they somehow failed to see off Nottingham Forest, despite creating a string of massive chances.

To a lesser extent, they repeated the tick in Leipzig on Wednesday night, failing to make their first-half dominance pay with the game again ending up 1-1.

City ready to dominate

It's not hard to suggest that if they keep creating chances like they have done, then someone's going to get a hiding at some point and Bournemouth should fear that.

They lost 4-0 at the Etihad in August and sit just one point above the relegation zone having won just one of 10 games since the World Cup break.

At least that victory is a recent one - 1-0 at Wolves last Saturday - while prior to that they held Newcastle to a 1-1 draw in what was their last home match.

Still, they won't see much of the ball against City and, given the visitors have been playing well without necessarily getting the rewards, I'm keen to look at ways of backing class to tell.

I'm not going to do that by wading into an away win at 1.341/3 - for the record Bournemouth are 11.010/1 to land the upset - and neither does 1.9310/11 in the HT/FT market make a great deal of appeal given that's something City have managed in just three of 12 away games this season.

City to win both halves the way to go

However, I am more enthused by the 9/5 on offer with the Sportsbook about City winning both halves.

Man City to win both halves @ 9/5

They may have led at the break in only four of those 12 away matches, but it's worth looking more closely at the opponents.

City have played the current bottom six seven times so far and in six of those games, they have won both halves.

Those games have included away trips to Wolves, West Ham and Leeds. Bournemouth could easily be added to the list.

Creator-in-chief Kevin de Bruyne and defender Aymeric Laporte should have recovered from illness for this one which will only add to the hosts' problems.

With over 2.5 goals at only 1.68/13, the 9/5 about City winning both halves looks a bit on the large side.

Shoot for profit with Rodri

Moving onto the sub-markets and my best bet for this game is for Rodri to have 2+ shots at 13/10.

This game sees the Premier League's most prolific shot-takers (City) face the one who have conceded the most shots in the top flight.

And while there are plenty of short prices about, Rodri at odds-against looks a good bet.

He's landed the 2+ shots bet in seven of 10 in the Premier League since the World Cup, while he also hit four shots in midweek in Leipzig. That meant he's now landed this in his last five games in all competitions.

Rodri 2+ shots @ 13/10

While widely deemed a defensive midfielder, the Spaniard does get forward and he's become a particular threat at set-plays of late, often getting headed shots in.

Remember if he's named on the bench, just cash out and get your stake back.

For those putting Bet Builders together, it's also worth noting that Rodri has made more passes in this season's Premier League than any other player.

He's hit the 90+ passes mark in eight of his last 12 and usually plays the full 90 minutes.

There's also one in the player-card market worth considering and that's Adam Smith (pictured).

The Bournemouth defender has been carded in nine of 24 starts in all competitions this season, including five of his last six.

Adam Smith to be shown a card @ 11/4

Of late, he's played at right-back which could put him in direct opposition with Jack Grealish in this game.

With only Wilfried Zaha having been fouled more regularly than Grealish this season, Smith could find trouble.

Even if Phil Foden is selected down that side, the Cherries' defenders looks in for a busy day and 11/4 looks decent given his track record.

If you put the two Rodri bets alongside Smith for a card, you get a Bet Builder which pays 13/1.

Rodri 2+ shots & 90+ passes & Adam Smith to be shown a card @ 13/1

Opta fact

Man City have won all 11 of their Premier League games against Bournemouth, the best 100% win rate in the competition's history.

