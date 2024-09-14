Saturday Football Tips: Back a Cherry picked 11/2 shot at Bournemouth

Bet of the Day

Paul Higham has picked out a few decent stats to compile an 11/26.50 Bet Builder treble for the Saturday night Premier League game at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth v Chelsea
Saturday 14 September 20:00 kick-off
Live on Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

A Saturday night special in the Premier League as Celsea visit Bournemouth and we could have a lively one as both sides have been getting plenty of goal attempts in during the early part of the campaign.

For a full brief on this one, read Dave Tindall's excellent full match preview - but in our column here I'm just focused on a couple of stats to build a nice Bet Builder option.

The Cherries have had more shots than Chelsea (46-37) but the Blues are more accurate and have hit the target more often (18-15). They've allowed 33 shots on target between them too - so that's plenty for us to go at....

Leg 1: Marcus Tavernier 1+ shot on target

Marcus Tavernier looks the value from the Bournemouth squad to hit the target - given he leads the team in that stat category and has had the second-most goal attempts for the Cherries.

Tavernier has had 14 shots in four games in all competitions so far this season, registering at least one on target in every outing including three at Everton.

Given his stats, let's back Tavernier at 4/51.80 to have another 1+ shot on target game.

Leg 2: Noni Madueke 1+ shot on target

Noni Madueke is riding a big high at the moment having made his England senior debut after a fast start for Chelsea and that fine hat-trick at Wolves.

He's had 11 shots on three starts resulting in seven shots on target - and even managed to get three shots away in his 25-minute cameo for the Three Lions at Wembley.

Considering that, and the shots that fly about both ways for both teams, then 4/91.44 for Madueke to get just 1+ shot on target is not too bad at all.

Leg 2: Lewis Cook 2+ fouls

It's not all about shots though, and Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook is always one to watch in the fouls market so I've got to get him in here for a big live TV game at home against a big side.

Cook leads the team with nine fouls in three league games this season - he even managed to give one away in a 12-minute substitute appearance in the Carabao Cup.

With at least two fouls in each of those three league games (and FIVE against Newcastle) then Cook's good value at 6/42.50 for 2+ fouls against Chelsea and the midfield they'll deploy against him.

Recommended Bet

Back Tavernier 2+ shots on target, Madueke 1+ shot on target & Cook 2+ fouls

SBK11/2

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25

Staked: 60pts
Returned: 81.19pts
P/L: +21.19pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

Paul Higham

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

