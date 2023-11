Both sides should make changes on Wednesday

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield in August even with 10 men, and they're strong 2/51.39 favourites to win this Carabao Cup tie where both sides are sure to make changes.

Andoni Iraola's Cherries are just outside the relegation zone and visit Man City on Saturday while Liverpool visit Luton on Sunday so Juregn Klopp too will change his side.

Klopp has injuries and the absence of Luiz Diaz to cope with but still has options, with the likes of Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Harvye Elliott and Cody Gakpo all seto to start. And they could make an impact.

It's 8/151.52 on over 2.5 goals but you can see why as that's collected in five out of six Bournemouth games and in Liverpool's last five away games.

There's a history of goals in this fixture too, with 11 of the last 12 meetings seeing over 2.5 goals in and despite changes there should stil lbe plenty of attacking intent.

Bournemouth can't keep clean sheets regardless of who is playing and with Liverpool dripping with attacking talent - but also not exactly water tight at the back themselves then we should get a few goals here.

Cody Gakpo should start this one after making two substitute appearances in his comeback from injury.

Before that the Dutchman was flying as he scored in five of six games and against a changed Cherries side he can get back into the goals.

With Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah Klopp ha splenty of options and they all may get some game time, but Gapko seems like a sensible option to start.

He's 15/82.84 to get a goal anytime and that's good enough for us.

This looks a good one for a Liverpool win by a couple of goals, given that Bournemouth just don't have the strength in depth that the Reds do.

The hosts could well match the visitors from the start, but as the game goes in, if Klopp has started with the likes of Nunez and Salah on the bench then he's got plenty of options.

Even if they're winning, Liverpool will still bring on the subs late on and it's that final boost of quality that you could see scoring a late goal or two to pad their lead.

The 13/10 on Liverpool -1 on the handicap looks a nice bet.

