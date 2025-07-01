Football Bet of the Day: Back BVB star to strike

Guirassy with just one goal, but has looked dangerous

Borussia Dortmund v Monterrey

Wednesday 02 July, 02:00

We made a great start to the week, as odds-on shots Djurgardens were held to a 1-1 draw by Norrköping last night.

With a spring in our step, we return to the Club World Cup, because Borussia Dortmund are facing Mexican side Pachuca for a place in the last 16.

Dortmund went through the group stage unbeaten, winning their section with seven points. They rather floundered against Fluminense in their opener, but keeper Gregor Kobel dug them out of trouble in a 0-0 draw. BVB had to come from behind to win a fascinating game 4-3 against South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, and then only a virtuoso display from Ulsan Hyundai keeper Jo Hyeonwoo kept the score down in a 1-0 win for the German giants.

There have been some positives. Even though top scorer Serhou Guirassy only has one goal so far, he keeps getting into the right positions. Summer signing Jobe Bellingham has fitted in straight away, making his mark on midfield. Daniel Svensson, who scored the winner against Ulsan, seems to have nailed down the left-back slot.

Opponents Monterrey did wonderfully to edge out Argentinian giants River Plate in a tight group, and the Mexicans' decision to invest in proven talent like Sergio Canales, Oliver Torres, Jesus Corona and Sergio Ramos appears to have paid off. Jaime Lozano's side conceded just one goal across their three group games.

As well as Monterrey have done, I'm going to stick with my idea that Serhou Guirassy is going to start racking up the goal contributions in this tournament. He should have more than the solitary goal he has, and it's worth noting that across the Bundesliga and Champions League he delivered a staggering 34 goals and six assists.

We could back Guirassy to score at evens, but there's an OddsBoost on his price to score or assist which takes that eventuality up to evens, so we'll just back that instead.