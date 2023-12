Ref and teams both good for fouls at Molineux

Wolves v Chelsea

Sunday 24 December, 13:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Fouls look the way to go for props punters in what will be the first Premier League game on Christmas Eve in 28 years. Here's why...

First up, the referee is David Coote. He's the official with the highest foul count (using the per game metric). Coote averages 26.5 fouls per match, way above the league average of 22.6.

Then, there's the teams. Wolves are second for fouls committed and Chelsea sixth. The duo are also among the top eight most-fouled sides.

That suggests a bit of a stop-start affair and the fouls markets - including the recently-added 'player to be fouled' ones - are worth delving into.

Let's kick off our Bet Builder by backing the player who has committed the most fouls in this season's Premier League, Conor Gallagher.

A regular starter, often as captain, he has committed at least two fouls in nine of his last 12 games, playing in the heart of the midfield. He gets the nod.

Next up, I like the battle down the Wolves right between Nelson Semedo and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Semedo has had 2+ fouls in five of his last nine and dealing with the pace of the Ukrainian will prove tricky and I'll happily back him to land this again.

On similar lines, Semedo to be fouled at least once looks a good play at 4/5.

Mudryk will also need to work the other way - Semedo does like to get forward when possible.

This has occurred in five of his last six games and across the season as a whole, it's delivered 10 times out of 16. With Mudryk likely in direct opposition, this can land again.

The winger, who has recently regained his place in the starting XI, has committed a foul in seven of his last eight games for club and country.

Finally, let's look at the battle between the Wolves forwards and the Chelsea defence.

Matheus Cunha is set to lead the line for the hosts and he's now been fouled at least twice in seven of his last nine games.

The Brazilian is Wolves' most-fouled players and is the top 15 in the league as a whole in this category.

Cunha, who has also committed a foul in eight of his last 10, is likely to be involved in duels with Benoit Badiashile, who has reclaimed his spot in the team following injury.

The centre-back has a good record for being fouled - landing the 1+ bet in seven of his last eight, a run which stretches back to last season.

That's the fifth and final leg of a Bet Builder which works out at 14/115.00. Given the data involved, I think that is worth a punt.