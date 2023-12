Wolves won't get beaten at home

It's a rare festive treat on Sunday as Wolves hots Chelsea in just the second ever Christmas Eve Premier League fixture, and first since 1995.

Only three points are between them and Wolves will hope to bridge that gap due to being far better at home than on the road - winning 12 of their 19 points at Molineux and only losing twice.

Gary O'Neil's side have had a tough home run too, beating Man City and Spurs and drawing with Aston Villa and Newcastle during a six-game unbeaten run.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are suffering from travel sickness too after three straight defeats on the road - so Wolves look an attractive price at 12/53.40 for a home win.

Wolves have scored in 15 straight home league games and with the second-most games seeing both teams find the net then both teams to score is a must here at 8/131.61.

Chelsea do have plenty of attacking options though and with a draw easily in the equation I'll take Wolves and the draw on the double chance to pair with goals for the outright option.

Back Wolves/Draw double chance & both teams to score @ 6/42.50 Bet now

Back big 11/1 Bet Builder on Wolves duo

If you're looking for someone to score at Molineux then you can't look beyond Hwang Hee-chan, as the Korean just loves hitting the back of the net at home.

He's scored in six of eight home league games this season, so we'll take the 13/53.60 anytime goalscorer price for him to score against Chelsea.

And with those goals coming against the likes of Man City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Newcastle Hwang has proven he can unlock the very best defences.

We're going for a player prop double here for Wolves though, with Matheus Cunha a man very much in form as he's had a goal or assist in five of his last six outings (G3 A2).

Cunha is 7/42.75 for a goal or assist here which is decent, but we want to go for a big Christmas Eve bonus here, so we're taking Cunha to have 2+ shots on target at 13/53.60.

It's a huge price for something Cunha has managed in both of his last two games, in three out of four and five of his last nine starts - so well within his grasp. Paired with a Hwang goal it gives us a big payout.

Back Hwang to score & Cunha 2+ shots on target @ 11/112.00 Bet now

