We just can't let Harry Kane's Bundesliga debut slide by without getting a stats-based Bet Builder on the game to mark the occasion.

The England captain will make his league debut for Bayern as they visit Werder Bremen in what's a tough enough starter for Thomas Tuchel's German champions.

Kane was a second-half sub in Bayern's poor Supercup defeat to RB Leipzig, but he has been confirmed a starter at Bremen, and he'll surely be heavily involved as he looks to hit the ground running.

Find out what our German football expert Kevin Hatchard is backing in the game in his Bundesliga preview - while we've got a Bet Builder of our own right here.

We know Harry Kane will start and even though they were lacklustre against Leipzig they should be much more bouyant at Bremen after being given a collective rocket by Tuchel.

Bayern have played 31 games against Werder without losing so have been totally dominant - and the hosts suffered a really poor cup shock last time out, so the result doesn't seem in much doubt.

And with so much talent in the team it seems inconceivable that Kane won't get as many chances to score as the great Robert Lewandowski did when he was Bayern's focal point.

I won't go so far as backing him to score, but Kane to have 2+ shots on target at 4/111.36 should - as the price suggests - not be too much for him handle.

Firstly, as with the shots above, Kane will be so keen to impress that he'll be chasing everything doan and giving it 100 percent as usual.

He has seven multiple foul games last season, with two of those coming in matches against Man City and Arsenal, when the stakes were high.

Another game came ironically enough against Germany while captaining England, while another came actually in Germany against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Kane doesn't mind putting it about a bit, and let's face it he's been dealt with pretty leniently by Premier League referees.

I really like the 10/34.33 on Kane to give away 2+ fouls in his Bayern debut.