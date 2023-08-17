</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Bundesliga Tips: Back Kane to score in Bayern Munich Bet Builder
Kevin Hatchard
17 August 2023
3 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips-back-harry-kane-to-score-in-bayern-munich-bet-builder-170823-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-17T14:22:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-17T15:19:00+01:00", "articleBody": "It's the Bundesliga's big kick-off on Friday night and Kevin Hatchard, who will be commentating on Harry Kane's league debut for Bayern Munich, has three bets for Matchday One... Kane set for first Bundesliga appearance Wolfsburg should be too strong for Heidenheim Dortmund can make their usual flying start 90 Minute Payout treble pays [2.56] Claim your free acca or Bet Builder here! Read about Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer Despite false start, Kane can strike in Bremen Werder Bremen v Bayern MunichFriday 18 August, 19:30Live on Sky Sports Although Harry Kane's debut for Bayern Munich could barely have been worse - he barely saw the ball as a second-half sub in a 3-0 home loss to RB Leipzig in the Supercup - there's no doubt that the record signing of the England captain has captured the imagination in Munich. There are Kane shirts everywhere you look in the Bavarian capital, and his acquisition is a huge coup for the Bundesliga as a whole. That's not to say that all is entirely well at Säbener Strasse. The Supercup drubbing against Leipzig was another in a long line of examples of Tuchel-ball gone wrong, as the record champions were stale in possession and flimsy out of it. The squad is packed with talent, so there are no excuses. Friday's opener at Werder Bremen isn't the easiest. In last season's title run-in, Bayern laboured to a 2-1 win at the Weserstadion, but I'm not convinced Werder will be able to quite match those levels of performance. Key summer signing Naby Keita is already injured, and while Polish forward David Kownacki is a decent pick-up on a free, there is work to do for coach Ole Werner to rediscover a bit of momentum. Werder understandably faded last season after a bright start, but they have won just two of their last 12 top-flight matches, and last weekend they suffered the humiliation of a DFB Pokal exit at lower-league Viktoria Köln. Yes, they had defender Amos Pieper sent off early on, but it was still a poor display. Bayern are far from the finished article, but they and Kane should get chances to score against a Werder side that is usually pretty obliging. I'll back Bayern to win, Kane to score and Over 7.5 Corners at [2.02] on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. Back Bayern to win, Kane to score and Over 7.5 Corners at [2.02] Bet now Wolves can make perfect start Wolfsburg v HeidenheimSaturday 19 August, 14:30Live on Betfair Live Video As I suggested in my season preview, Heidenheim are going to find it tough to make the step up to the top flight. FCH have never operated at this level before, and they don't have players with proven track records in the top division. I'm a huge fan of long-serving coach Frank Schmidt, but he faces a Herculean task. Wolfsburg finished just outside the European spots last term, but they are in a good position to challenge under former Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac. The signings of Atalanta wing-back Joakim Maehle and Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer are really smart, so the money gained by Micky Van de Ven's switch to Tottenham has been reinvested well. Mercurial Portuguese forward Tiago Tomas and solid centre-back Moritz Jenz have both had bright moments for struggling clubs in the Bundesliga, and the squad looks strong enough to push for the top six or seven places. Wolfsburg looked really sharp in last week's 6-0 win at Makkabi in the DFB Pokal, and they'll be too strong for Heidenheim here. We can back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [2.04], and that's a price that's more than fair. Back Wolfsburg -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [2.04] Bet now Devastated Dortmund to send out a signal Borussia Dortmund v KölnSaturday 18 August, 17:30Live on Sky Sports It will take a long time for the pain of Borussia Dortmund's final day of last season implosion to fade. BVB only needed to beat mid-table Mainz at Signal Iduna Park on the final day to win the meisterschale, but they were held to a 2-2 draw. Even that would have been enough had Köln held onto a 1-1 draw with Bayern, but Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute winner at the RheinEnergieStadion crushed the dream. Dortmund can attain revenge of a sort against Köln this Saturday evening, and the stats suggest they have every chance of posting a goal-filled win. Opta say Dortmund have won 18 of their last 23 Bundesliga home games against Köln, and they tend to hit the ground running, winning their opening match of the Bundesliga season in each of the last eight seasons. Dortmund had the best home record in the division last term, claiming a dizzying 44 points from their 17 games, a run of 14 wins, two draws and a defeat. They beat Köln 6-1, and were 4-0 up inside 36 minutes. We can use the Bet Builder to back a Dortmund win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at [2.26]. Back Dortmund to win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at [2.26] Bet now 90 Minute Payout treble includes the big boys Our new 90 Minute Payout feature gives you a bit of insurance against last-gasp drama. If you have the right result when the clock ticks past the 90-minute mark, then your Match Odds bet is a winner. We can put together a treble of Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg wins using the Match Odds 90 odds at [2.56]. England captain Harry Kane will feature in the Bundesliga for the first time on Friday <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215651712"><strong>Wolfsburg should be too strong for Heidenheim</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-fc-koln/32456029"><strong>Dortmund can make their usual flying start</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>90 Minute Payout treble pays <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b></strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKFB2FREE140823" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Claim your free acca or Bet Builder here!</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Read about Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer</a></strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Despite false start, Kane can strike in Bremen</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/werder-bremen-v-bayern-munich/32456027"><strong>Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich</strong></a><br><strong>Friday 18 August, 19:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><p>Although Harry Kane's debut for Bayern Munich could barely have been worse - he barely saw the ball as a second-half sub in a 3-0 home loss to RB Leipzig in the Supercup - there's no doubt that the record signing of the England captain has captured the imagination in Munich.</p><p>There are Kane shirts everywhere you look in the Bavarian capital, and his acquisition is a huge coup for the Bundesliga as a whole.</p><p>That's not to say that all is entirely well at Säbener Strasse. The Supercup drubbing against Leipzig was another in a long line of examples of Tuchel-ball gone wrong, as the record champions were stale in possession and flimsy out of it. The squad is packed with talent, so there are no excuses.</p><p>Friday's opener at Werder Bremen isn't the easiest. In last season's title run-in, Bayern laboured to a 2-1 win at the Weserstadion, but I'm not convinced Werder will be able to quite match those levels of performance.</p><p>Key summer signing Naby Keita is already injured, and while Polish forward David Kownacki is a decent pick-up on a free, there is work to do for coach Ole Werner to rediscover a bit of momentum.</p><p>Werder understandably faded last season after a bright start, but they have won just two of their last 12 top-flight matches, and last weekend they suffered the humiliation of a DFB Pokal exit at lower-league Viktoria Köln. Yes, they had defender Amos Pieper sent off early on, but it was still a poor display.</p><p>Bayern are far from the finished article, but they and Kane should get chances to score against a Werder side that is usually pretty obliging. I'll back Bayern to win, Kane to score and Over 7.5 Corners at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> on the Sportsbook's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/werder-bremen-v-bayern-munich/32456027"><strong>Bet Builder.</strong></a></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bayern to win, Kane to score and Over 7.5 Corners at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/werder-bremen-v-bayern-munich/32456027" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Wolves can make perfect start</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215651663"><strong>Wolfsburg v Heidenheim</strong></a><br><strong>Saturday 19 August, 14:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>As I suggested in my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-2023-24-ante-post-tips---ignore-kane-and-lump-on-leipzig-150823-140.html"><strong>season preview,</strong></a> Heidenheim are going to find it tough to make the step up to the top flight. FCH have never operated at this level before, and they don't have players with proven track records in the top division.</p><p>I'm a huge fan of long-serving coach Frank Schmidt, but he faces a Herculean task.</p><p>Wolfsburg finished just outside the European spots last term, but they are in a good position to challenge under former Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac.</p><p>The signings of Atalanta wing-back Joakim Maehle and Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer are really smart, so the money gained by Micky Van de Ven's switch to Tottenham has been reinvested well.</p><p>Mercurial Portuguese forward Tiago Tomas and solid centre-back Moritz Jenz have both had bright moments for struggling clubs in the Bundesliga, and the squad looks strong enough to push for the top six or seven places.</p><p>Wolfsburg looked really sharp in last week's 6-0 win at Makkabi in the DFB Pokal, and they'll be too strong for Heidenheim here. We can back the hosts -1.0 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215651712"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b>, and that's a price that's more than fair.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Wolfsburg -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215651712" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Devastated Dortmund to send out a signal</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-fc-koln/32456029"><strong>Borussia Dortmund v Köln</strong></a><br><strong>Saturday 18 August, 17:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><p>It will take a long time for the pain of Borussia Dortmund's final day of last season implosion to fade. BVB only needed to beat mid-table Mainz at Signal Iduna Park on the final day to win the meisterschale, but they were held to a 2-2 draw.</p><p>Even that would have been enough had Köln held onto a 1-1 draw with Bayern, but Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute winner at the RheinEnergieStadion crushed the dream.</p><p>Dortmund can attain revenge of a sort against Köln this Saturday evening, and the stats suggest they have every chance of posting a goal-filled win. Opta say Dortmund have won 18 of their last 23 Bundesliga home games against Köln, and they tend to hit the ground running, winning their opening match of the Bundesliga season in each of the last eight seasons.</p><p>Dortmund had the best home record in the division last term, claiming a dizzying 44 points from their 17 games, a run of 14 wins, two draws and a defeat. They beat Köln 6-1, and were 4-0 up inside 36 minutes.</p><p>We can use the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-fc-koln/32456029"><strong>Bet Builder</strong></a> to back a Dortmund win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.26</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dortmund to win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.26</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-fc-koln/32456029" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>90 Minute Payout treble includes the big boys</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Our new <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html"><strong>90 Minute Payout</strong></a> feature gives you a bit of insurance against last-gasp drama. Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bet-builder-tips-werder-bremen-v-bayern-munich-5-1-football-tip-for-bundesliga-opener-friday-night-170823-1225.html">Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 5/1 tip for Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Thomas%20Tuchel%20and%20Harry%20Kane.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/free-football-acca-every-weekend-in-august-kick-off-the-season-with-betfair-offer-260723-204.html">Completely Free Acca or Bet Builder: Premier League, EFL or World Cup Final</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Acca or Bet Builder.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Acca%20or%20Bet%20Builder.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/rivaldo-exclusive-i-chose-money-in-my-career-so-why-cant-neymar-170823-811.html">Rivaldo Exclusive: I chose money in my career so why can't Neymar?</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips-back-harry-kane-to-score-in-bayern-munich-bet-builder-170823-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Back Kane to score in Bayern Munich Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/transfer-blog-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-rumours-and-more-240723-1171.html">Transfer Window Blog LIVE: Maguire to West Ham 6/4 as market reopens</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-final-tips-how-betfair-exchange-punters-can-win-on-penalties-170823-696.html">Women's World Cup Final: How Betfair Exchange punters can win on penalties</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/efl-championship-opta-stats-saturdays-best-bets-including-15-8-and1-11-4-tips-170823-904.html">EFL Championship Opta Stats: Saturday's best bets from the second tier including 15/8 and 11/4 shots</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bet-builder-tips-werder-bremen-v-bayern-munich-5-1-football-tip-for-bundesliga-opener-friday-night-170823-1225.html">Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 5/1 tip for Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">More German Bundesliga</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> 