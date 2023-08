90 Minute Payout treble pays 2.56 8/5

Despite false start, Kane can strike in Bremen

Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich

Friday 18 August, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports

Although Harry Kane's debut for Bayern Munich could barely have been worse - he barely saw the ball as a second-half sub in a 3-0 home loss to RB Leipzig in the Supercup - there's no doubt that the record signing of the England captain has captured the imagination in Munich.

There are Kane shirts everywhere you look in the Bavarian capital, and his acquisition is a huge coup for the Bundesliga as a whole.

That's not to say that all is entirely well at Säbener Strasse. The Supercup drubbing against Leipzig was another in a long line of examples of Tuchel-ball gone wrong, as the record champions were stale in possession and flimsy out of it. The squad is packed with talent, so there are no excuses.

Friday's opener at Werder Bremen isn't the easiest. In last season's title run-in, Bayern laboured to a 2-1 win at the Weserstadion, but I'm not convinced Werder will be able to quite match those levels of performance.

Key summer signing Naby Keita is already injured, and while Polish forward David Kownacki is a decent pick-up on a free, there is work to do for coach Ole Werner to rediscover a bit of momentum.

Werder understandably faded last season after a bright start, but they have won just two of their last 12 top-flight matches, and last weekend they suffered the humiliation of a DFB Pokal exit at lower-league Viktoria Köln. Yes, they had defender Amos Pieper sent off early on, but it was still a poor display.

Bayern are far from the finished article, but they and Kane should get chances to score against a Werder side that is usually pretty obliging. I'll back Bayern to win, Kane to score and Over 7.5 Corners at 2.021/1 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.

Back Bayern to win, Kane to score and Over 7.5 Corners at 2.021/1 Bet now

Wolves can make perfect start

Wolfsburg v Heidenheim

Saturday 19 August, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

As I suggested in my season preview, Heidenheim are going to find it tough to make the step up to the top flight. FCH have never operated at this level before, and they don't have players with proven track records in the top division.

I'm a huge fan of long-serving coach Frank Schmidt, but he faces a Herculean task.

Wolfsburg finished just outside the European spots last term, but they are in a good position to challenge under former Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac.

The signings of Atalanta wing-back Joakim Maehle and Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer are really smart, so the money gained by Micky Van de Ven's switch to Tottenham has been reinvested well.

Mercurial Portuguese forward Tiago Tomas and solid centre-back Moritz Jenz have both had bright moments for struggling clubs in the Bundesliga, and the squad looks strong enough to push for the top six or seven places.

Wolfsburg looked really sharp in last week's 6-0 win at Makkabi in the DFB Pokal, and they'll be too strong for Heidenheim here. We can back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.0421/20, and that's a price that's more than fair.

Back Wolfsburg -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.0421/20 Bet now

Devastated Dortmund to send out a signal

Borussia Dortmund v Köln

Saturday 18 August, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

It will take a long time for the pain of Borussia Dortmund's final day of last season implosion to fade. BVB only needed to beat mid-table Mainz at Signal Iduna Park on the final day to win the meisterschale, but they were held to a 2-2 draw.

Even that would have been enough had Köln held onto a 1-1 draw with Bayern, but Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute winner at the RheinEnergieStadion crushed the dream.

Dortmund can attain revenge of a sort against Köln this Saturday evening, and the stats suggest they have every chance of posting a goal-filled win. Opta say Dortmund have won 18 of their last 23 Bundesliga home games against Köln, and they tend to hit the ground running, winning their opening match of the Bundesliga season in each of the last eight seasons.

Dortmund had the best home record in the division last term, claiming a dizzying 44 points from their 17 games, a run of 14 wins, two draws and a defeat. They beat Köln 6-1, and were 4-0 up inside 36 minutes.

We can use the Bet Builder to back a Dortmund win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at 2.265/4.

Back Dortmund to win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at 2.265/4 Bet now

90 Minute Payout treble includes the big boys

Our new 90 Minute Payout feature gives you a bit of insurance against last-gasp drama. If you have the right result when the clock ticks past the 90-minute mark, then your Match Odds bet is a winner.



We can put together a treble of Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg wins using the Match Odds 90 odds at 2.568/5.

Read Serie A 2023-24 Season Preview: Milan best bet for title and a 33/1 shot for top scorer