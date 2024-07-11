Vitoria v Botafogo: Foul your way to profit in Brazil

EC Vitoria Salvador v Botafogo

Thursday 11 July, 01:30 (Fri, BST)

We're into the period where the 2023/24 season overlaps with the start of the 2024/25 one.

There are still the Euro 2024 and Copa America finals to look forward to in the closing days of 23/24 but qualifiers for 'next season' in the UEFA club competitions are also now taking place.

Sadly, the latter offer few opportunities for props punters so it's to Brazil we'll return in search of profit.

Botafogo were highlighted in this column recently as Serie A's highest foulers and that remained the case ahead of the latest round of midweek action.

The second-placed side head to lowly Vitoria, who themselves are the fifth most-fouled side in the Brasileiro.

Throw in a referee who is above average when it comes to blowing for fouls - Ramon Abatti Abel has awarded 27.82 fouls per game, almost two above the league average - and this looks a good time to try to get with the visitors in the fouls market.

First up, let's turn to centre-back Lucas Halter for 1+ foul.

He's landed this bet in 15 of his last 18 starts for Botafogo and will likely be up against the oft-fouled Alerrandro in this contest.

Junior Santos also gets the nod in the same market.

He's committed a foul in 16 of his last 19 starts and lined up the other day on the left of midfield.

A repeat would put him up against the hosts' most-fouled player, Matheuzinho, who has been fouled multiple times in 10 of his last 13 starts.

Finally for the visitors, let's back Luiz Henrique for 1+ foul.

The former Real Betis midfielder has delivered on that front in 10 of his last 13 starts.

To complete our Bet Builder, I'm also going to add the hosts' Leo Naldi for a foul.

Since returning to the starting line-up, he's committed a foul six times out of six and, overall, he's now on a run of 1+ foul in his last seven starts.

OK, we're chasing some short prices here but the four legs combine to provide a Bet Builder which pays 2/13.00.

On a quiet summer's day, that will do nicely.