Netherlands 1-2 England: Three Lions 11/10 to lift trophy after dramatic late win

England through to second successive European Championship final

Three Lions 11/10 to lift trophy with Spain at 4/6

Kane draws level in Golden Boot standings with three goals

Ollie Ollie Ollie

England are 11/102.11 to win Euro 2024 ahead of Sunday's final against Spain after Gareth Southgate's men scored a dramatic late winner against Netherland in Wednesday's semi-final.

The Three Lions produced a vastly improved display to see off the Dutch that was sealed in the 90th minute thanks to substitute Ollie Watkins' cross goal shot that found the bottom corner.

Having trailed 1-0 early in the first half England were awarded a fortunate penalty that was dispatched superbly by Harry Kane, and for the most of the first half Southgate's men were much the better team with Phil Foden having a shot cleared off the line before seeing a long-range effort hit the woodwork.

The second half was a much more even affair but Watkins' moment of brilliance in the last minute of normal time sealed the dramatic victory.

And then there were two

In beating the Netherlands 2-1 England have reached a major tournament final on 'away' soil for the first time in their history, and in doing so they have recorded back-to-back European Championship finals following a run of 24 years without getting past the quarter-final stage.

Spain are the 4/61.67 favourites to lift the trophy on Sunday night due to their impressive performances in Germany, but it's easy to forget that they weren't even among the first three in the outright betting before a ball was kicked at Euro 2024.

England are #Euro2024 finalists!



Who wins in Berlin? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/va16DR3Icq -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 10, 2024

And if England's performance against Netherlands is anything to go by - especially their first half performance - then Southgate's men should go into Sunday's final without fear.

In the Match Odds market Spain are the 7/52.40 favourites to win in 90 minutes, England can be backed at 23/103.30, and the Draw is 7/42.75.

Kane 5/2 to win Golden Boot

Harry Kane's first half penalty drew him level with Spain's Dani Olmo on three goals at the top of the leading goalscorer charts, however, the Spaniard is the 4/111.36 favourite in the Golden Boot market because of his two assists at the tournament.

UEFA rules state that should two or more players be tied with the same amount of goals, then the Golden Boot will be award to the player with the most assists.

Kane has yet to assist at Euro 2024 meaning he needs to score at least once in Sunday's final (or assist a couple of England goals) to beat Olmo to the Golden Boot award.

The England striker is the second favourite in the market at 5/23.50.