The View From Spain: La Roja stat-pack & Dani Olmo recommendation for Euro 2024 final
Ahead of the EURO 2024 final, Jamie Kemp previews the showpiece from the Spanish perspective, leading no doubt about their trophy credentials...
-
Spain have already overcome huge tests at EURO 2024
-
Luis de la Fuente has turned doubters to believers
-
Dani Olmo shows the depth of Spanish talent
-
Stylish Spain evoke memories of 2008 and 2012
We're all aware by this point that the best team doesn't always lift the trophy in knockout competitions, but even then, it'd feel pretty unjust if this Spain team aren't on the top step come Sunday night.
Quite frankly, their path to the EURO 2024 final could barely have been harder. Group B was the only group to feature as many as three teams in the top 10 of the FIFA World rankings leading into the tournament, and following that, La Roja have then had to go through hosts Germany and second-ranked France just to reach the final. Six games, six wins, and no penalty shootouts required.
Things have gone so smoothly for Spain that the only real conversation that surrounds the national team is, well, to lavish praise upon them.
Compare them to other sides - even those who went or have gone far into the tournament - and there are so few of the complaints and themes that we see elsewhere, in terms of team selection, balance, and the style of play. Almost everything has worked to a tee, and all that's left is to marvel at a team that have outlasted all but one side, and played better football than everyone else in the process.
It's difficult to say how much individual performances have fuelled the collective or vice versa, but Spain's squad has just been littered with great outcomes. Around the serial winners Rodri, Dani Carvajal and Nacho, we've seen breakout tournaments from Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, Aymeric Laporte near his best after preparation doubts, Marc Cucurella silencing defensive critics, a level of class few expected (to this extent) from Fabian Ruiz, and Dani Olmo going from substitute to one of the tournament's most decisive players.
Uefa European Championship Finals - Top 5 Goalscorers
|Player
|Team
|Goals Scored
|Harry Kane
|England
|3
|Dani Olmo
|Spain
|3
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|3
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany
|3
|Ivan Schranz
|Slovakia
|3
|Georges Mikautadze
|Georgia
|3
|Jude Bellingham
|England
|2
|Nico Williams
|Spain
|2
|Fabián Ruiz
|Spain
|2
|Florian Wirtz
|Germany
|2
|Niclas Füllkrug
|Germany
|2
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|2
|Breel Embolo
|Switzerland
|2
|Donyell Malen
|Netherlands
|2
|Razvan Marin
|Romania
|2
|Merih Demiral
|Türkiye
|2
|Álvaro Morata
|Spain
|1
|Lamine Yamal
|Spain
|1
|Mikel Merino
|Spain
|1
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Spain
|1
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|1
|Rodri
|Spain
|1
|Wout Weghorst
|Netherlands
|1
|Memphis Depay
|Netherlands
|1
|Stefan de Vrij
|Netherlands
|1
|Xavi Simons
|Netherlands
|1
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Germany
|1
|Remo Freuler
|Switzerland
|1
|Rubén Vargas
|Switzerland
|1
|Michel Aebischer
|Switzerland
|1
|Dan Ndoye
|Switzerland
|1
|Ferran Torres
|Spain
|1
|Dani Carvajal
|Spain
|1
|Cole Palmer
|England
|1
|Kylian Mbappé
|France
|1
|Randal Kolo Muani
|France
|1
|Kerem Aktürkoglu
|Türkiye
|1
|Arda Güler
|Türkiye
|1
|Emre Can
|Germany
|1
|Nicolò Barella
|Italy
|1
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Italy
|1
|Zan Karnicnik
|Slovenia
|1
|Christian Eriksen
|Denmark
|1
|Nicolae Stanciu
|Romania
|1
|Denis Dragus
|Romania
|1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Belgium
|1
|Ondrej Duda
|Slovakia
|1
|Christoph Baumgartner
|Austria
|1
|Michael Gregoritsch
|Austria
|1
|Marcel Sabitzer
|Austria
|1
|Romano Schmid
|Austria
|1
|Marko Arnautovic
|Austria
|1
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Georgia
|1
|Mert Müldür
|Türkiye
|1
|Hakan Çalhanoglu
|Türkiye
|1
|Samet Akaydin
|Türkiye
|1
|Francisco Conceição
|Portugal
|1
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|1
|Bernardo Silva
|Portugal
|1
|Scott McTominay
|Scotland
|1
|Barnabás Varga
|Hungary
|1
|Kwadwo Duah
|Switzerland
|1
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|1
|Andrej Kramaric
|Croatia
|1
|Qazim Laçi
|Albania
|1
|Nedim Bajrami
|Albania
|1
|Mattia Zaccagni
|Italy
|1
|Morten Hjulmand
|Denmark
|1
|Erik Janza
|Slovenia
|1
|Luka Jovic
|Serbia
|1
|Ollie Watkins
|England
|1
|Roman Yaremchuk
|Ukraine
|1
|Mykola Shaparenko
|Ukraine
|1
|Youri Tielemans
|Belgium
|1
|Lukás Provod
|Czechia
|1
|Tomás Soucek
|Czechia
|1
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|Switzerland
|1
|Kevin Csoboth
|Hungary
|1
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|1
|Adam Buksa
|Poland
|1
|Gernot Trauner
|Austria
|1
|Cenk Tosun
|Türkiye
|1
|Patrik Schick
|Czechia
|1
|Klaus Gjasula
|Albania
|1
|Krzysztof Piatek
|Poland
|1
|John Stones
|England
|0
|Phil Foden
|England
|0
|Declan Rice
|England
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|England
|0
|Kyle Walker
|England
|0
|Unai Simón
|Spain
|0
|Robin Le Normand
|Spain
|0
|Marc Cucurella
|Spain
|0
|Aymeric Laporte
|Spain
|0
|Tijjani Reijnders
|Netherlands
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Netherlands
|0
|Jerdy Schouten
|Netherlands
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Netherlands
|0
|Joey Veerman
|Netherlands
|0
|Virgil van Dijk
|Netherlands
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|England
|0
|Marc Guéhi
|England
|0
|Kobbie Mainoo
|England
|0
|Mike Maignan
|France
|0
|Theo Hernández
|France
|0
|William Saliba
|France
|0
|Antoine Griezmann
|France
|0
|N'Golo Kanté
|France
|0
|Jules Koundé
|France
|0
|Dayot Upamecano
|France
|0
|Leroy Sané
|Germany
|0
|Robert Andrich
|Germany
|0
|Manuel Neuer
|Germany
|0
|Antonio Rüdiger
|Germany
|0
|Joshua Kimmich
|Germany
|0
|Toni Kroos
|Germany
|0
|Granit Xhaka
|Switzerland
|0
|Fabian Rieder
|Switzerland
|0
|Ricardo Rodríguez
|Switzerland
|0
|Manuel Akanji
|Switzerland
|0
|Yann Sommer
|Switzerland
|0
|Fabian Schär
|Switzerland
|0
|Denzel Dumfries
|Netherlands
|0
|Conor Gallagher
|England
|0
|Adrien Rabiot
|France
|0
|Aurélien Tchouaméni
|France
|0
|Ousmane Dembélé
|France
|0
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Türkiye
|0
|Kenan Yildiz
|Türkiye
|0
|Baris Alper Yilmaz
|Türkiye
|0
|Kaan Ayhan
|Türkiye
|0
|Nélson Semedo
|Portugal
|0
|Diogo Costa
|Portugal
|0
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|0
|Jonathan Tah
|Germany
|0
|Maximilian Mittelstädt
|Germany
|0
|Silvan Widmer
|Switzerland
|0
|Zeki Amdouni
|Switzerland
|0
|Vincent Sierro
|Switzerland
|0
|Pedri
|Spain
|0
|Nacho
|Spain
|0
|Martín Zubimendi
|Spain
|0
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Italy
|0
|Gianluca Scamacca
|Italy
|0
|Davide Frattesi
|Italy
|0
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Italy
|0
|Giovanni Di Lorenzo
|Italy
|0
|Federico Chiesa
|Italy
|0
|Mateo Retegui
|Italy
|0
|Micky van de Ven
|Netherlands
|0
|Andreas Christensen
|Denmark
|0
|Adam Gnezda Cerin
|Slovenia
|0
|Jan Oblak
|Slovenia
|0
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Denmark
|0
|Andraz Sporar
|Slovenia
|0
|Jan Mlakar
|Slovenia
|0
|Benjamin Sesko
|Slovenia
|0
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
|Denmark
|0
|Joachim Andersen
|Denmark
|0
|Joakim Mæhle
|Denmark
|0
|Timi Elsnik
|Slovenia
|0
|Vanja Drkusic
|Slovenia
|0
|Kasper Schmeichel
|Denmark
|0
|Yussuf Poulsen
|Denmark
|0
|Alexander Bah
|Denmark
|0
|Jaka Bijol
|Slovenia
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Denmark
|0
|Jon Gorenc Stankovic
|Slovenia
|0
|Rasmus Højlund
|Denmark
|0
|Petar Stojanovic
|Slovenia
|0
|Jonas Wind
|Denmark
|0
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|England
|0
|Andrei Ratiu
|Romania
|0
|Radu Dragusin
|Romania
|0
|Ianis Hagi
|Romania
|0
|Andrei Burca
|Romania
|0
|Marius Marin
|Romania
|0
|Dennis Man
|Romania
|0
|Florin Nita
|Romania
|0
|Dávid Hancko
|Slovakia
|0
|Lukás Haraslín
|Slovakia
|0
|Yannick Carrasco
|Belgium
|0
|Róbert Bozeník
|Slovakia
|0
|Milan Skriniar
|Slovakia
|0
|Tomás Suslov
|Slovakia
|0
|Wout Faes
|Belgium
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Slovakia
|0
|Peter Pekarík
|Slovakia
|0
|Jérémy Doku
|Belgium
|0
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|0
|Orel Mangala
|Belgium
|0
|Stanislav Lobotka
|Slovakia
|0
|Koen Casteels
|Belgium
|0
|Amadou Onana
|Belgium
|0
|Juraj Kucka
|Slovakia
|0
|David Strelec
|Slovakia
|0
|Timothy Castagne
|Belgium
|0
|Denis Vavro
|Slovakia
|0
|Florian Grillitsch
|Austria
|0
|Stefan Posch
|Austria
|0
|Konrad Laimer
|Austria
|0
|Nicolas Seiwald
|Austria
|0
|Alexander Prass
|Austria
|0
|Patrick Pentz
|Austria
|0
|Olivier Giroud
|France
|0
|Marcus Thuram
|France
|0
|Eduardo Camavinga
|France
|0
|Giorgi Tsitaishvili
|Georgia
|0
|Zuriko Davitashvili
|Georgia
|0
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Georgia
|0
|Luka Lochoshvili
|Georgia
|0
|Giorgi Kochorashvili
|Georgia
|0
|Guram Kashia
|Georgia
|0
|Abdülkerim Bardakci
|Türkiye
|0
|Mert Günok
|Türkiye
|0
|Orkun Kökçü
|Türkiye
|0
|Giorgi Chakvetadze
|Georgia
|0
|Salih Özcan
|Türkiye
|0
|Otar Kakabadze
|Georgia
|0
|Lasha Dvali
|Georgia
|0
|Rafael Leão
|Portugal
|0
|João Cancelo
|Portugal
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Portugal
|0
|Pepe
|Portugal
|0
|Rúben Neves
|Portugal
|0
|Vitinha
|Portugal
|0
|Nuno Mendes
|Portugal
|0
|João Palhinha
|Portugal
|0
|Scott McKenna
|Scotland
|0
|David Raum
|Germany
|0
|Grant Hanley
|Scotland
|0
|Angus Gunn
|Scotland
|0
|Lawrence Shankland
|Scotland
|0
|Ché Adams
|Scotland
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Scotland
|0
|Kenny McLean
|Scotland
|0
|Jack Hendry
|Scotland
|0
|John McGinn
|Scotland
|0
|Ryan Christie
|Scotland
|0
|Anthony Ralston
|Scotland
|0
|Callum McGregor
|Scotland
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Scotland
|0
|Martin Ádám
|Hungary
|0
|Péter Gulácsi
|Hungary
|0
|Ádám Nagy
|Hungary
|0
|Márton Dárdai
|Hungary
|0
|Milos Kerkez
|Hungary
|0
|Bendegúz Bolla
|Hungary
|0
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Hungary
|0
|Leonidas Stergiou
|Switzerland
|0
|Roland Sallai
|Hungary
|0
|Willi Orbán
|Hungary
|0
|András Schäfer
|Hungary
|0
|Josip Sutalo
|Croatia
|0
|Dominik Livakovic
|Croatia
|0
|Mario Pasalic
|Croatia
|0
|Ivan Perisic
|Croatia
|0
|Jesús Navas
|Spain
|0
|Marcelo Brozovic
|Croatia
|0
|Lovro Majer
|Croatia
|0
|Ante Budimir
|Croatia
|0
|Josko Gvardiol
|Croatia
|0
|Luka Sucic
|Croatia
|0
|Mateo Kovacic
|Croatia
|0
|Federico Dimarco
|Italy
|0
|Bryan Cristante
|Italy
|0
|Arbër Hoxha
|Albania
|0
|Berat Djimsiti
|Albania
|0
|Arlind Ajeti
|Albania
|0
|Andrea Cambiaso
|Italy
|0
|Mario Mitaj
|Albania
|0
|Jorginho
|Italy
|0
|Rey Manaj
|Albania
|0
|Matteo Darmian
|Italy
|0
|Jasir Asani
|Albania
|0
|Ylber Ramadani
|Albania
|0
|Kristjan Asllani
|Albania
|0
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Italy
|0
|Thomas Strakosha
|Albania
|0
|Jan Bednarek
|Poland
|0
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|Netherlands
|0
|Jakub Moder
|Poland
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Poland
|0
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Netherlands
|0
|Przemyslaw Frankowski
|Poland
|0
|Piotr Zielinski
|Poland
|0
|Nicola Zalewski
|Poland
|0
|Kacper Urbanski
|Poland
|0
|Karol Swiderski
|Poland
|0
|Zan Celar
|Slovenia
|0
|Thomas Delaney
|Denmark
|0
|Andreas Skov Olsen
|Denmark
|0
|Benjamin Verbic
|Slovenia
|0
|Christian Nørgaard
|Denmark
|0
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Serbia
|0
|Eberechi Eze
|England
|0
|Predrag Rajkovic
|Serbia
|0
|Andrija Zivkovic
|Serbia
|0
|Milos Veljkovic
|Serbia
|0
|Dusan Tadic
|Serbia
|0
|Ivan Ilic
|Serbia
|0
|Luke Shaw
|England
|0
|Strahinja Pavlovic
|Serbia
|0
|Ezri Konsa
|England
|0
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|Serbia
|0
|Ivan Toney
|England
|0
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Serbia
|0
|Sasa Lukic
|Serbia
|0
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|Serbia
|0
|Filip Mladenovic
|Serbia
|0
|Artem Dovbyk
|Ukraine
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Ukraine
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Ukraine
|0
|Volodymyr Brazhko
|Ukraine
|0
|Ruslan Malinovskyi
|Ukraine
|0
|Andrii Yarmolenko
|Ukraine
|0
|Oleksandr Tymchyk
|Ukraine
|0
|Mykola Matviienko
|Ukraine
|0
|Valentin Mihaila
|Romania
|0
|Nicusor Bancu
|Romania
|0
|Heorhii Sudakov
|Ukraine
|0
|Dodi Lukébakio
|Belgium
|0
|Loïs Openda
|Belgium
|0
|Jan Vertonghen
|Belgium
|0
|Arthur Theate
|Belgium
|0
|Leandro Trossard
|Belgium
|0
|Kevin Danso
|Austria
|0
|Philipp Lienhart
|Austria
|0
|Phillipp Mwene
|Austria
|0
|Max Wöber
|Austria
|0
|Bradley Barcola
|France
|0
|Patrick Wimmer
|Austria
|0
|Youssouf Fofana
|France
|0
|Zeki Çelik
|Türkiye
|0
|Giorgi Gvelesiani
|Georgia
|0
|Anzor Mekvabishvili
|Georgia
|0
|Ismail Yüksek
|Türkiye
|0
|Solomon Kverkvelia
|Georgia
|0
|Okay Yokuslu
|Türkiye
|0
|Ladislav Krejcí
|Czechia
|0
|Jindrich Stanek
|Czechia
|0
|Vladimír Coufal
|Czechia
|0
|Pedro Neto
|Portugal
|0
|Ondrej Lingr
|Czechia
|0
|Robin Hranác
|Czechia
|0
|Tomás Holes
|Czechia
|0
|Antonín Barák
|Czechia
|0
|Diogo Jota
|Portugal
|0
|Mojmír Chytil
|Czechia
|0
|Waldemar Anton
|Germany
|0
|Thomas Müller
|Germany
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Scotland
|0
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Germany
|0
|László Kleinheisler
|Hungary
|0
|Attila Szalai
|Hungary
|0
|Attila Fiola
|Hungary
|0
|Zsolt Nagy
|Hungary
|0
|Álex Grimaldo
|Spain
|0
|Josip Stanisic
|Croatia
|0
|Álex Baena
|Spain
|0
|Marin Pongracic
|Croatia
|0
|Dani Vivian
|Spain
|0
|Bruno Petkovic
|Croatia
|0
|Josip Juranovic
|Croatia
|0
|Joselu
|Spain
|0
|Ernest Muçi
|Albania
|0
|Nicolò Fagioli
|Italy
|0
|Elseid Hysaj
|Albania
|0
|Armando Broja
|Albania
|0
|Taulant Seferi
|Albania
|0
|Giacomo Raspadori
|Italy
|0
|Bartosz Slisz
|Poland
|0
|Pawel Dawidowicz
|Poland
|0
|Lutsharel Geertruida
|Netherlands
|0
|Sebastian Szymanski
|Poland
|0
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Netherlands
|0
|Steven Bergwijn
|Netherlands
|0
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Poland
|0
|Jakub Piotrowski
|Poland
|0
|David Brekalo
|Slovenia
|0
|Jure Balkovec
|Slovenia
|0
|Josip Ilicic
|Slovenia
|0
|Kasper Dolberg
|Denmark
|0
|Nemanja Gudelj
|Serbia
|0
|Veljko Birmancevic
|Serbia
|0
|Lazar Samardzic
|Serbia
|0
|Jarrod Bowen
|England
|0
|Bogdan Racovitan
|Romania
|0
|Anatolii Trubin
|Ukraine
|0
|Denis Alibec
|Romania
|0
|Taras Stepanenko
|Ukraine
|0
|Darius Olaru
|Romania
|0
|Adrian Rus
|Romania
|0
|Deian Sorescu
|Romania
|0
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Ukraine
|0
|George Puscas
|Romania
|0
|Florinel Coman
|Romania
|0
|Norbert Gyömbér
|Slovakia
|0
|Adam Obert
|Slovakia
|0
|Matús Bero
|Slovakia
|0
|Zeno Debast
|Belgium
|0
|László Bénes
|Slovakia
|0
|Dávid Duris
|Slovakia
|0
|Johan Bakayoko
|Belgium
|0
|Budu Zivzivadze
|Georgia
|0
|Yusuf Yazici
|Türkiye
|0
|Otar Kiteishvili
|Georgia
|0
|Sandro Altunashvili
|Georgia
|0
|Jan Kuchta
|Czechia
|0
|David Jurásek
|Czechia
|0
|António Silva
|Portugal
|0
|Diogo Dalot
|Portugal
|0
|Matheus Nunes
|Portugal
|0
|João Félix
|Portugal
|0
|Petr Sevcík
|Czechia
|0
|João Neves
|Portugal
|0
|Tomás Chory
|Czechia
|0
|Gonçalo Inácio
|Portugal
|0
|Adam Hlozek
|Czechia
|0
|Matej Jurásek
|Czechia
|0
|Steven Zuber
|Switzerland
|0
|Chris Führich
|Germany
|0
|Benjamin Henrichs
|Germany
|0
|Pascal Groß
|Germany
|0
|Deniz Undav
|Germany
|0
|Ryan Porteous
|Scotland
|0
|Lewis Morgan
|Scotland
|0
|Stuart Armstrong
|Scotland
|0
|Maximilian Beier
|Germany
|0
|Dániel Gazdag
|Hungary
|0
|Endre Botka
|Hungary
|0
|Callum Styles
|Hungary
|0
|Ádám Lang
|Hungary
|0
|Renato Steffen
|Switzerland
|0
|David Raya
|Spain
|0
|Martin Baturina
|Croatia
|0
|Luka Ivanusec
|Croatia
|0
|Fermín López
|Spain
|0
|Ayoze Pérez
|Spain
|0
|Borna Sosa
|Croatia
|0
|Mirlind Daku
|Albania
|0
|Gianluca Mancini
|Italy
|0
|Michael Folorunsho
|Italy
|0
|Stephan El Shaarawy
|Italy
|0
|Iván Balliu
|Albania
|0
|Medon Berisha
|Albania
|0
|Taras Romanczuk
|Poland
|0
|Kamil Grosicki
|Poland
|0
|Daley Blind
|Netherlands
|0
|Bartosz Salamon
|Poland
|0
|Lukasz Skorupski
|Poland
|0
|Bartosz Bereszynski
|Poland
|0
|Michal Skóras
|Poland
|0
|Zan Vipotnik
|Slovenia
|0
|Jacob Bruun Larsen
|Denmark
|0
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Denmark
|0
|Jasmin Kurtic
|Slovenia
|0
|Srdjan Mijailovic
|Serbia
|0
|Mijat Gacinovic
|Serbia
|0
|Filip Kostic
|Serbia
|0
|Anthony Gordon
|England
|0
|Vladyslav Vanat
|Ukraine
|0
|Andrii Lunin
|Ukraine
|0
|Viktor Tsygankov
|Ukraine
|0
|Maksym Talovierov
|Ukraine
|0
|Vasile Mogos
|Romania
|0
|Alexandru Cicâldau
|Romania
|0
|Serhii Sydorchuk
|Ukraine
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Ukraine
|0
|Yukhym Konoplia
|Ukraine
|0
|Oleksandr Zubkov
|Ukraine
|0
|Oleksandr Svatok
|Ukraine
|0
|Leo Sauer
|Slovakia
|0
|Lubomír Tupta
|Slovakia
|0
|Charles De Ketelaere
|Belgium
|0
|Kingsley Coman
|France
|0
|Andreas Weimann
|Austria
|0
|Leopold Querfeld
|Austria
|0
|Nika Kvekveskiri
|Georgia
|0
|Yunus Akgün
|Türkiye
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Türkiye
|0
|Semih Kiliçsoy
|Türkiye
|0
|Saba Lobjanidze
|Georgia
|0
|Giorgi Kvilitaia
|Georgia
|0
|Pavel Sulc
|Czechia
|0
|Danilo Pereira
|Portugal
|0
|Gonçalo Ramos
|Portugal
|0
|David Doudera
|Czechia
|0
|Václav Cerny
|Czechia
|0
|Matej Kovár
|Czechia
|0
|Brian Brobbey
|Netherlands
|0
|Denis Zakaria
|Switzerland
|0
|Irfan Can Kahveci
|Türkiye
|0
|Robin Koch
|Germany
|0
|James Forrest
|Scotland
|0
|Zander Clark
|Scotland
|0
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|Germany
|0
|Tommy Conway
|Scotland
|0
|Liam Kelly
|Scotland
|0
|Liam Cooper
|Scotland
|0
|Ross McCrorie
|Scotland
|0
|Ryan Jack
|Scotland
|0
|Greg Taylor
|Scotland
|0
|Oliver Baumann
|Germany
|0
|Loïc Nego
|Hungary
|0
|Krisztofer Horváth
|Hungary
|0
|Botond Balogh
|Hungary
|0
|Yvon Mvogo
|Switzerland
|0
|Péter Szappanos
|Hungary
|0
|Mihály Kata
|Hungary
|0
|Dénes Dibusz
|Hungary
|0
|Nico Elvedi
|Switzerland
|0
|Ardon Jashari
|Switzerland
|0
|Gregor Kobel
|Switzerland
|0
|Cédric Zesiger
|Switzerland
|0
|Noah Okafor
|Switzerland
|0
|Marko Pjaca
|Croatia
|0
|Ivica Ivusic
|Croatia
|0
|Marco Pasalic
|Croatia
|0
|Nediljko Labrovic
|Croatia
|0
|Martin Erlic
|Croatia
|0
|Nikola Vlasic
|Croatia
|0
|Domagoj Vida
|Croatia
|0
|Álex Remiro
|Spain
|0
|Elhan Kastrati
|Albania
|0
|Alessandro Buongiorno
|Italy
|0
|Etrit Berisha
|Albania
|0
|Enea Mihaj
|Albania
|0
|Ardian Ismajli
|Albania
|0
|Naser Aliji
|Albania
|0
|Amir Abrashi
|Albania
|0
|Alex Meret
|Italy
|0
|Raoul Bellanova
|Italy
|0
|Marash Kumbulla
|Albania
|0
|Federico Gatti
|Italy
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Italy
|0
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Netherlands
|0
|Tymoteusz Puchacz
|Poland
|0
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Netherlands
|0
|Marcin Bulka
|Poland
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Netherlands
|0
|Justin Bijlow
|Netherlands
|0
|Ian Maatsen
|Netherlands
|0
|Sebastian Walukiewicz
|Poland
|0
|Damian Szymanski
|Poland
|0
|Sandi Lovric
|Slovenia
|0
|Anders Dreyer
|Denmark
|0
|Zanka
|Denmark
|0
|Igor Vekic
|Slovenia
|0
|Tomi Horvat
|Slovenia
|0
|Frederik Rønnow
|Denmark
|0
|Vid Belec
|Slovenia
|0
|Adrian Zeljkovic
|Slovenia
|0
|Miha Blazic
|Slovenia
|0
|Rasmus Kristensen
|Denmark
|0
|Mathias Jensen
|Denmark
|0
|Nino Zugelj
|Slovenia
|0
|Simon Kjær
|Denmark
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Denmark
|0
|Srdjan Babic
|Serbia
|0
|Joe Gomez
|England
|0
|Petar Ratkov
|Serbia
|0
|Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
|Serbia
|0
|Dean Henderson
|England
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|England
|0
|Adam Wharton
|England
|0
|Uros Spajic
|Serbia
|0
|Djordje Petrovic
|Serbia
|0
|Nemanja Maksimovic
|Serbia
|0
|Nemanja Stojic
|Serbia
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|England
|0
|Horatiu Moldovan
|Romania
|0
|Heorhii Bushchan
|Ukraine
|0
|Ionut Nedelcearu
|Romania
|0
|Bohdan Mykhailichenko
|Ukraine
|0
|Daniel Bîrligea
|Romania
|0
|Valerii Bondar
|Ukraine
|0
|Adrian Sut
|Romania
|0
|Stefan Târnovanu
|Romania
|0
|Henrich Ravas
|Slovakia
|0
|Matz Sels
|Belgium
|0
|Marek Rodák
|Slovakia
|0
|Axel Witsel
|Belgium
|0
|Aster Vranckx
|Belgium
|0
|Tomás Rigo
|Slovakia
|0
|Arthur Vermeeren
|Belgium
|0
|Thomas Kaminski
|Belgium
|0
|Patrik Hrosovsky
|Slovakia
|0
|Vernon De Marco
|Slovakia
|0
|Maxim De Cuyper
|Belgium
|0
|Sebastián Kósa
|Slovakia
|0
|Brice Samba
|France
|0
|Matthias Seidl
|Austria
|0
|Maximilian Entrup
|Austria
|0
|Warren Zaïre-Emery
|France
|0
|Ibrahima Konaté
|France
|0
|Niklas Hedl
|Austria
|0
|Heinz Lindner
|Austria
|0
|Flavius Daniliuc
|Austria
|0
|Florian Kainz
|Austria
|0
|Ferland Mendy
|France
|0
|Marco Grüll
|Austria
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|France
|0
|Jonathan Clauss
|France
|0
|Benjamin Pavard
|France
|0
|Levan Shengelia
|Georgia
|0
|Ahmetcan Kaplan
|Türkiye
|0
|Luka Gugeshashvili
|Georgia
|0
|Ugurcan Çakir
|Türkiye
|0
|Giorgi Gocholeishvili
|Georgia
|0
|Gabriel Sigua
|Georgia
|0
|Jimmy Tabidze
|Georgia
|0
|Bertug Yildirim
|Türkiye
|0
|Tomás Vlcek
|Czechia
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Czechia
|0
|Lukás Cerv
|Czechia
|0
|José Sá
|Portugal
|0
|Rui Patrício
|Portugal
|0
|Martin Vitík
|Czechia
|0
|David Zima
|Czechia
|0
|Giorgi Loria
|Georgia
|0
Indeed, it's symbolic of Spain's collective strength that a player who started the tournament on the bench is now in a strong position to win the Golden Boot award. With three goals to his name for Dani Olmo, including two in two games since replacing the injured Pedri in the quarter-final, few players at EURO 2024 have done more with their minutes than the 26-year-old.
The early indications are that Spain will be either slightly under or over [EVS] for the final, and as a punter I'd be delighted to see them not favoured more heavily. Stranger things have happened in football, but there's not much that would dissuade me from going with La Roja to win in normal time here.
Ones to Watch
Spain have had big contributions throughout their squad at EURO 2024, including nine different players getting themselves on the scoresheet so far. Let's take a look at some of the likely protagonists in the final...
The Shooter
Spain's top scorer Dani Olmo will no doubt have the Golden Boot award in the back of his mind on Sunday night, and you wouldn't bet against him getting on the scoresheet again on current form.
He's netted three goals from six shots on target at EURO 2024, while his average of four shots per 90 is the most of any Spain player in the tournament.
The Creator
It was his goal that stole the headlines against France, but it's worth remembering Yamal's first contribution in that game was a beautiful cross for Fabian Ruiz to open the scoring (although he skewed his header).
The teenager's 16 chances created are a joint-high at EURO 2024 (with Christian Eriksen), while his 13 from open play are the most of any midfielder or forward in the tournament.
The Passer
To the surprise of precisely nobody, Rodri leads the way for completed passes (378) by Spain players at EURO 2024.
Indeed, his pass completion rate of 94% is the highest by a Spain midfielder in a single edition of the European Championship since Xavi in their 2008 triumph (95% - min. 300 pass attempts).
The Fouler
Alvaro Morata hasn't had the tournament he would have liked in terms of a goal return, but his selfless work from the no. 9 role is clear to see in the number of fouls he's racked up putting himself around.
The Atletico Madrid striker has conceded 12 fouls in 386 minutes in the tournament (2.8 per 90), leading the way for Spain on that front.
Dani Olmo swaps the shadows for the spotlight
Spain sealed their qualification for the knockout stages at EURO 2024 without much help from Dani Olmo. He played just 31 minute across their first two group stage games, including sitting out in their victory over Italy, as they assured qualification ahead of facing Albania on MD3.
After making the most of his chance to start in that game against Albania, however, Olmo has been a pivotal part in Spain's run to the final, with his prominence seemingly growing by the match. Even had Pedri not picked up an injury versus Germany, it was clear the Leipzig man was going to play an important part if Spain made it this far.
Olmo has been directly involved in five goals at EURO 2024 (3G 2A), averaging a goal or assist every 68 minutes on average. For some context, the last player to be directly involved in 5+ goals in a single edition of the European Championship (excluding penalties) with a better minutes per goal/assist ratio was Wesley Sneijder at EURO 2008 (60).
Dani Olmo
6 appearances for Spain this season
Goals
3
Assists
2
Shots
17
Shots per 90
3.5
Shots on Target
6
Shots on Target per 90
1.3
Chances Created
11
Chances Created per 90
2.3
There's an indetectable feel to Olmo's work in the final third; one that makes him difficult to get to grips with for the opponent, and one which becomes all so important in tournament football where space is often at a premium. By the time he's ghosted into those positions in the penalty area, armed with his one or two touches under pressure, it's often too late for his markers to recover. Indeed, his strike against France after shimmying past Aurelien Tchouameni was trademark Olmo.
Nobody has ever scored in the quarter-final, semi-final and final, at a single edition of the European Championship. Olmo has ticked off two of the three, and I'd give plenty of consideration to him completing the hat-trick on Sunday night (as well as being a candidate to score or assist anytime given his double threat).
Now read the rest of our Euro 2024 content here!
Recommended bets
