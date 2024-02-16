Villarreal v Getafe: Time is right to back Mosquera

Loan star has a strong record for cards

Villarreal v Getafe

Friday 16 February, 20:00

Live on La Liga TV and Viaplay Sports Online

Yerson Mosquera is a player who has been on my radar ever since he joined Wolves in 2021.

The reason he came to light at the time was his cards record back in his homeland where 24 appearances for Atletico Nacional had seen the Colombian carded nine times.

Having played at FC Cincinnati during the 2023 MLS season (10 cards in 35 games), Mosquera has now been loaned out to Villarreal, where he has already been booked once in two appearances.

Villarreal are the fourth most-carded team in La Liga and on Friday they face the Primera Division's bad boys, Getafe, so there's clear potential for cards - there were seven shown in the reverse fixture.

With Juan Foyth ruled out and Eric Bailly still a major doubt after missing out last week, Mosquera looks set to keep his place in the starting XI and is worth backing to be carded at 15/82.88.

Admittedly, the referee could be better - Javier Alberola Rojas is below average for cards but has still averaged 4.33 yellows per game in La Liga this season.

Rojas is, however, bang on average for fouls per game (26.22 v 26.28 average) and that looks the best way of siding with Getafe in this one.

Jaime Mata has landed the 2+ fouls bet in five of his last seven games and in contest between two closely-matched teams, he can deliver this again.

To complete our Bet Builder, let's also put his fellow forward Borja Mayoral down for 1+ foul.

Getafe's leading scorer has managed this in nine of his last 10 appearances. He's set to battle with Mosquera here and including him boosts the price up above 5/16.00.