Nilsson has 8 cards this season & Pawson a strict ref

Swedish star also in double figures for goals

Bet Builder double pays north of 17/1 18.00

Union Saint-Gilloise v Eintracht Frankfurt

Thursday 15 February, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports

There's no British team in action in the European competitions on Thursday but it's worth focusing on one of the British referees.

Craig Pawson takes charge of the Europa Conference League tie between Belgian Pro League leaders Union St-Gilloise and Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Premier League official has a long-standing track record for cards in his UEFA club appointments, landing the 4+ cards bets in 27 of his last 30 such matches.

With this contest featuring the team who committed the most fouls in the Europa League group stage (Union), I felt it worth checking out those card markets and the value looks to lie in backing home forward Gustaf Nilsson.

He's been carded eight times in 29 appearances this season, with his 18 starts producing five cards.

Such stats are at odds with a price of 9/25.50 for the former Sweden international to be shown a card.

The 6ft 6in star is all arms and legs and is exactly the sort of player Pawson has been pulling up for years in Europe.

That's very much worth considering as a single but for our Bet Builder I'm going to stay with the Swede and also back him to score at any time.

Nilsson has 10 goals for the campaign so far, putting him behind only strike partner Mohamed Amoura (19) in the club's scoring charts.

While this game has been moved from Union's small Joseph Marien Stadium to Brussels, Union were unbeaten there in the group stage (with Liverpool beaten 2-1) and have lost only one home match all season.

Union are highly-regarded in Belgium and should be able to trouble the visitors, knowing they need a result with a tough away leg to come next week.

Nilsson looks to have plenty of potential in both markets and backing him to score and be carded at more than 17/118.00 looks worth a punt.