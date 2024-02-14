Europa Conference League Tips: Hendo and co can take the win

Resurgent Ajax can punish undercooked Norwegians

Ajax v Bodo Glimt

Thursday 15 February, 20:00

If this tie had been three months ago, I'd probably have leant towards Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt, not only because Kjetil Knutsen's team were looking sharp, but also because Ajax were in crisis.

Since a totally disastrous start to the season, John van't Schip has turned the team's fortunes around, and a run of nine wins in 13 in the Eredivisie has got them back into contention for a Champions League spot. The arrival of Jordan Henderson has strengthened the midfield, and despite his somewhat humiliating spell in Saudi Arabia, the former Liverpool skipper has been very well received in Amsterdam.

Bodo Glimt are a good side, but they haven't played a competitive game since mid-December. They only won one of their three away games in the group stage, and in their most recent road match in the UECL they were beaten 3-1 at Club Brugge. Even domestically they only won three of their final seven away games of the Eliteserien season.

I'll back Ajax -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9210/11.

Greek giants can be toppled

Olympiakos v Ferencvaros

Thursday 15 February, 17:45

It's been a difficult time for Greek football, with fans banned from stadiums because of repeated incidents of violence. The government has demanded modern ticket arrangements and better CCTV in stadiums, so that it is easier to identify offenders.

Fans will return for this clash with Ferencvaros, but I'm not sure thay'll like what they see. Olympiakos have a decent home record, but they have lost in Piraeus to big hitters like PAOK and Panathinaikos in the league this term, and their bitter foes Pana also dumped them out of the cup on penalties on their own patch.

Hungarian side Ferencvaros went unbeaten in their UECL group, and they are unbeaten in 12 European games this season. Since returning from their winter break they have won all three of their league matches.

Olympiakos seem a bit short to me at 1.9210/11, so I'm happy to lay the hosts.

Bedlam in Belgium

Union Saint Gilloise v Eintracht Frankfurt

Thursday 15 February, 17:45

Union Saint Gilloise ended up flaming out of the Europa League in dramatic fashion, as their famous 2-1 win over Liverpool wasn't enough to see them through, and they were edged out by Toulouse. Now the runaway leaders in Belgium face a tough test against Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, who won the Europa League just two seasons ago.

Frankfurt's Eagles are on a poor run at the moment, with a run of four wins in 11 league games threatening their place in Europe for next season. They are finding the net at least, having scored at least once in 13 of their last 15 games. The return from AFCON of Egypt striker Omar Marmoush has helped in that regard, and he scored his 14th goal for club and country this season.

Union Saint Gilloise has seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land in 20 of their last 27 competitive matches, and I'm happy to use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to back both teams to score and Over 2.5 Goals at 2.1211/10.

Goals in Graz

Sturm Graz v Slovan Bratislava

Thursday 15 February, 17:45

Salzburg are such a dominant force in Austria that it's easy to forget about other clubs, but Sturm Graz have been on the charge for a while. This season they are just two points behind Salzburg in the title race, and while the Red Bull-backed club have crashed out of Europe this term, Sturm Graz are still flying the flag for Austria.

Sturm have won five of their last nine games at the Merkur Arena (previously the Arnold Schwarzenegger Stadion, as the world-famous movie star was born in Graz), and in the league they have won 16 of their last 21 home matches. They have scored in 21 of their last 25 matches in all competitions.

Slovan Bratislava are well clear at the summit of the Slovakian top division, but they squeaked through their UECL group by beating Faroese side KI home and away. However, you have to respect their firepower - Slovan have scored in each of their last six away games at this level, and in their league they have fired in 49 goals in just 19 games. They have found the net in their last 32 games in all competitions.

Given that these sides usually score, I fancy BTTS at 1.845/6.

