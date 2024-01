Souttar has 4 goals in his 7 internationals this season

Under 3.5 goals landed in 5 of Australia's last 6 games

Back Bet Builder double at north of 8/1 9.00

Syria v Australia

Thursday 18 January, 11:30

Live on TrillerTV

We're off to the Asian Cup for Thursday's bet with another goalscorer pick who looks overpriced.

Sadly, Kamory Doumbia couldn't deliver for us the other day for Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations - although he did make a very good impression - but hopefully Harry Souttar can get this one over the line for us.

The Australia defender hasn't seen much game time at Leicester this season but he remains a regular at the heart of the Socceroos' back line from where he's scored a highly-impressive number of goals.

The 6ft 7in star is a huge set-piece threat and has now netted 10 times in his 23 international appearances - that's more like a striker's record.

He's scored in four of his seven games for his country this season and the Aussies, who began their campaign with a 2-0 win over India at the weekend, will start hot favourites for this at around 1/41.25.

Syria look likely to be on the back foot, as they were in their goalless draw against Uzbekistan (34% possession, out-shot 14-7), and so Souttar should get chances to get on the end of corners and free kicks.

The Syrians have already conceded 2+ goals in games against Malaysia (twice) and Kuwait this season and with Australia having won five times without conceding since October's 1-0 defeat to England, the men in yellow should win this.

That said, in terms of forming a Bet Builder, adding an Australia win to a Souttar goal does little in terms of boosting the anytime scorer price of 9/25.50.

Instead, we can turn it into 8/19.00 by adding Souttar to score to under 3.5 goals in the match.

Syria were pretty resolute against the Uzbeks and this bet has landed in five of Australia's last six matches, the one 'miss' coming against Bangladesh, a team who failed to qualify for this tournament and undoubtedly the Aussies' weakest recent opponents.