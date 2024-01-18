</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 Day 6 Africa Cup of Nations Tips: Back tournament's big names to serve up goals
James Eastham
18 January 2024
3:30 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/day-6-africa-cup-of-nations-tips-back-tournaments-big-names-to-serve-up-goals-160124-164.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-18T12:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-18T12:01:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Thursday's games should provide plenty of thrills as the second round of group games gets under way in Ivory Coast, writes James Eastham... Ivory Coast to entertain again Osimhen to be Nigeria's main threat Kudus key to Ghana revival Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Bissau - Thu, 14.00 Equatorial Guinea are deservedly favourites to win in Thursday's opening game. They're [13/10] to collect all three points with Guinea Bissau [21/10] and the Draw [8/5]. Of the two teams, Equatorial Guinea have far better credentials. They reached the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Cameroon two years ago and head into this game on an 11-game unbeaten run (W5-D6-L0) in all competitions, which includes their 1-1 opening-game draw with Nigeria. Guinea Bissau lost 6-2 against Mali in their pre-tournament friendly, and then lost 2-0 to Ivory Coast in the tournament's opening match. Their five-game form is W1-D1-L3, and man for man they look the more limited side. We've no selection on this game but fully expect Equatorial Guinea to pick up at least a point. Ivory Coast vs Nigeria - Thu, 17.00 Thursday sees the start of the second round of group games and tactics will come into play as teams look to qualify for the knockout phase, or put themselves in a prime position to do so. Such tactics are worth being aware of ahead of these games as things may not always be as straightforward as they appear to be. Ivory Coast won their opening their game (2-0) against Guinea Bissau. With three points on the board, they're under relatively little pressure. A draw against Nigeria would put them on the brink on the knockout phase with a winnable final group game against Equatorial Guinea awaiting them. Nigeria could only draw their opening game (1-1) against Equatorial Guinea. Even though they've just one point on the board, however, Nigeria may be willing to settle for a second consecutive stalemate here. A draw against strong tournament hosts Ivory Coast would be a perfectly acceptable result and up the Super Eagles' tally to two points before they face Guinea Bissau, probably Group A's weakest side, in their final group game. Attackers on top All of which means that this could be a cagey affair. There's absolutely no reason why Ivory Coast will feel compelled to come out and attack as strongly as they did in the opening 2-0 win vs Guinea Bissau, although the large home crowd may encourage them to do so. Nigeria will surely devote some of their energy to defending better than they did on Matchday 1. That said, there's an immense amount of attacking talent on display here, and I suspect that this will win out in the end. As the host nation Ivory Coast will come out and attack at some point, and whatever their intentions it's debatable whether Nigeria have the quality to improve considerably on the somewhat shaky defensive showing they posted in their first match. Also, for all that they scored only once against Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria looked more dangerous than the 1-1 final scoreline suggests. Victor Osimhen found the net and had other chances, too, and can be backed at [11/4] in the Anytime Goalscorer market here. At the time of writing you can back the game to have two or more goals at around evens on the Goal Lines market. Given the attacking talent on display, we'd rather be Overs than Unders. With our selection, you'll make a profit as long as the game has two or more goals. Back Over 1.5 &amp; 2.0 in the Goal Lines market @ [1.8] Bet now Egypt vs Ghana - Thu, 20.00 It's impossible to make a strong case for Ghana winning this match given how poor they were in losing their first game against Cape Verde. Chris Hughton's Black Stars had been struggling for form heading into the tournament and there were no signs of improvement as they lost 2-1 in their opening encounter. Egypt are [2.08] favourites, with Ghana [4.6] and the Draw [2.94]. Those odds look about right based on the form and general quality of the two sides. One thing we do know about Ghana is that they are obliged to have a go here. After losing their opening match there's an urgency to collect points that their approach should reflect. Black Stars to pose threat up front The second thing we know is that Ghana's attacking potential is considerable. Defender Alexander Djiku scored their only goal against Cape Verde, but there are attacking players in their squad capable of posing a real threat here. Jordan and Andre Ayew are among them, while Mohammed Kudus may be fit to return after missing Ghana's opening game through injury. The Black Stars would be far more dangerous with the West Ham star back in their side. Kudus is [9/2] in the Anytime Goalscorer market. Over 1.75 &amp; 2.0 is available on the Goal Lines market at around evens. Given that Ghana have to go for it, and that Egypt and Ghana both scored while also both conceding twice in their opening games, we'd rather be on Overs than Unders. An alternative would be to back Yes in the Both Teams to Score market. This selection is available at [11/8], and those odds are tempting given the urgency for Ghana to collect points, plus the way these two teams defended in their opening games. Back Over 1.5 &amp; 2.0 on the Goal Lines market @ [1.85] Bet now And why not try this Bet Builder? Back Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Both Teams to Score and Victor Osimhen in the Anytime Goalscorer market @ [4.71] Bet now Get more Africa Cup of Nations tips every day", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/AFCON2023_ivory_coast_fofana_sangare.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/AFCON2023_ivory_coast_fofana_sangare.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/AFCON2023_ivory_coast_fofana_sangare.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "James Eastham", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james_eastham" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/AFCON2023_ivory_coast_fofana_sangare.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/AFCON2023_ivory_coast_fofana_sangare.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/AFCON2023_ivory_coast_fofana_sangare.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/AFCON2023_ivory_coast_fofana_sangare.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Ivory Coast midfielders Ibrahim Sangare and Seko Fofana"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Seko Fofana and Ibrahim Sangare celebrate the former's tournament opening goal against Guinea Bissau</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Day%206%20Africa%20Cup%20of%20Nations%20Tips%3A%20Back%20tournament%27s%20big%20names%20to%20serve%20up%20goals&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fafrican-cup-of-nations%2Fday-6-africa-cup-of-nations-tips-back-tournaments-big-names-to-serve-up-goals-160124-164.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fafrican-cup-of-nations%2Fday-6-africa-cup-of-nations-tips-back-tournaments-big-names-to-serve-up-goals-160124-164.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fafrican-cup-of-nations%2Fday-6-africa-cup-of-nations-tips-back-tournaments-big-names-to-serve-up-goals-160124-164.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fafrican-cup-of-nations%2Fday-6-africa-cup-of-nations-tips-back-tournaments-big-names-to-serve-up-goals-160124-164.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fafrican-cup-of-nations%2Fday-6-africa-cup-of-nations-tips-back-tournaments-big-names-to-serve-up-goals-160124-164.html&text=Day%206%20Africa%20Cup%20of%20Nations%20Tips%3A%20Back%20tournament%27s%20big%20names%20to%20serve%20up%20goals" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Thursday's games should provide plenty of thrills as the second round of group games gets under way in Ivory Coast, writes James Eastham...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Ivory Coast to entertain again</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Osimhen to be Nigeria's main threat</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Kudus key to Ghana revival</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/africa-cup-of-nations/equatorial-guinea-v-guinea-bissau/32918197"><strong>Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Bissau - Thu, 14.00</strong></a><br><strong></strong></h2><p></p><p>Equatorial Guinea are <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/africa-cup-of-nations/equatorial-guinea-v-guinea-bissau/32918197">deservedly favourites to win</a> </strong>in Thursday's opening game. They're <b class="inline_odds" title="2.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.30</span></b> to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/africa-cup-of-nations/equatorial-guinea-v-guinea-bissau/32918197"><strong>collect all three points</strong></a> with Guinea Bissau 21/10 and the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="2.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.60</span></b>.</p><p>Of the two teams, Equatorial Guinea have far better credentials. They reached the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Cameroon two years ago and head into this game on an 11-game unbeaten run (W5-D6-L0) in all competitions, which includes their 1-1 opening-game draw with Nigeria.</p><p>Guinea Bissau lost 6-2 against Mali in their pre-tournament friendly, and then lost 2-0 to Ivory Coast in the tournament's opening match. Their five-game form is W1-D1-L3, and man for man they look the more limited side.</p><p>We've no selection on this game but fully expect Equatorial Guinea to pick up at least a point.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223236925"><strong>Ivory Coast vs Nigeria - Thu, 17.00</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Thursday sees the start of the second round of group games and tactics will come into play as teams look to qualify for the knockout phase, or put themselves in a prime position to do so.</p><p>Such tactics are worth being aware of ahead of these games as things may not always be as straightforward as they appear to be.</p><p>Ivory Coast won their opening their game (2-0) against Guinea Bissau. With three points on the board, they're under relatively little pressure. A draw against Nigeria would put them on the brink on the knockout phase with a winnable final group game against Equatorial Guinea awaiting them.</p><p>Nigeria could only draw their opening game (1-1) against Equatorial Guinea. Even though they've just one point on the board, however, Nigeria may be willing to settle for a second consecutive stalemate here.</p><p>A draw against strong tournament hosts Ivory Coast would be a perfectly acceptable result and up the Super Eagles' tally to two points before they face Guinea Bissau, probably Group A's weakest side, in their final group game.</p><h2><strong>Attackers on top</strong></h2><p></p><p>All of which means that this could be a cagey affair. There's absolutely no reason why Ivory Coast will feel compelled to come out and attack as strongly as they did in the opening 2-0 win vs Guinea Bissau, although the large home crowd may encourage them to do so. Nigeria will surely devote some of their energy to defending better than they did on Matchday 1.</p><p>That said, there's an immense amount of attacking talent on display here, and I suspect that this will win out in the end. As the host nation Ivory Coast will come out and attack at some point, and whatever their intentions it's debatable whether Nigeria have the quality to improve considerably on the somewhat shaky defensive showing they posted in their first match.</p><p>Also, for all that they scored only once against Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria looked more dangerous than the 1-1 final scoreline suggests. Victor Osimhen found the net and had other chances, too, and can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.75"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.75</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/africa-cup-of-nations/ivory-coast-v-nigeria/32918271?gaZone=Main&gaTab=QWxs&bssId=16743953&bsmSt=1705597200000&bsmId=924.390367707&modules=betslip&gaMod=goalscorermarkets&bseId=32918271&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=a107348dfe48a3e980c4999d4dcca0629232ed72&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=56d82700-a8d9-11ee-b00d-fa163edb7c61&bsGroup=32918271"><strong>Anytime Goalscorer market</strong></a> here.</p><p>At the time of writing you can back the game to have two or more goals at around evens on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223236925">Goal Lines market</a>.</strong> Given the attacking talent on display, we'd rather be Overs than Unders. With <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223236925">our selection</a>,</strong> you'll make a profit as long as the game has two or more goals.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 1.5 & 2.0 in the Goal Lines market @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223236925" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223235567"><strong>Egypt vs Ghana - Thu, 20.00</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>It's impossible to make a strong case for Ghana <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/africa-cup-of-nations/egypt-v-ghana-betting-32918199"><strong>winning this match</strong></a> given how poor they were in losing their first game against Cape Verde.</p><p>Chris Hughton's Black Stars had been struggling for form heading into the tournament and there were no signs of improvement as they lost 2-1 in their opening encounter.</p><p>Egypt are <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> favourites, with Ghana <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> and the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.94</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/africa-cup-of-nations/egypt-v-ghana-betting-32918199"><strong>Those odds</strong></a> look about right based on the form and general quality of the two sides.</p><p>One thing we do know about Ghana is that they are obliged to have a go here. After <a href="https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/67904849"><strong>losing their opening match</strong></a> there's an urgency to collect points that their approach should reflect.</p><h2><strong>Black Stars to pose threat up front</strong></h2><p></p><p>The second thing we know is that Ghana's attacking potential is considerable. Defender Alexander Djiku scored their only goal against Cape Verde, but there are attacking players in their squad capable of posing a real threat here.</p><p>Jordan and Andre Ayew are among them, while Mohammed Kudus may be fit to return after missing Ghana's opening game through injury. The Black Stars would be far more dangerous with the West Ham star back in their side. Kudus is <b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/africa-cup-of-nations/egypt-v-ghana/32918199?gaZone=Main&gaTab=QWxs&bssId=20116715&bsmSt=1705608000000&bsmId=924.390449513&modules=betslip&gaMod=goalscorermarkets&bseId=32918199&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=fe32516c42a03deb5a84cc47573a8b4a47b4ddf9&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=56d82700-a8d9-11ee-b00d-fa163edb7c61&bsGroup=32918199"><strong>Anytime Goalscorer</strong></a> market.</p><p>Over 1.75 & 2.0 is available on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223235567"><strong>the Goal Lines market</strong></a> at around evens. Given that Ghana have to go for it, and that Egypt and Ghana both scored while also both conceding twice in their opening games, we'd rather be on Overs than Unders.</p><p>An alternative would be to back Yes in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223235567"><strong>Both Teams to Score</strong></a> market. This selection is available at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.38"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.38</span></b>, and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223235567"><strong>those odds</strong></a> are tempting given the urgency for Ghana to collect points, plus the way these two teams defended in their opening games.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 1.5 & 2.0 on the Goal Lines market @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223235567" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>And why not try this Bet Builder?</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Both Teams to Score and Victor Osimhen in the Anytime Goalscorer market @ 4.71</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246,16743953%26bsmId%3D924.389243497,924.390367707" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/">Get more Africa Cup of Nations tips every day</a></h3></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223236925">Back Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Over 1.5 & 2.0 on the Goal Lines market @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223235567">Back Egypt vs Ghana Over 1.5 & 2.0 on the Goal Lines market @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a><br><br></a> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James' AFCON P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 5pts<br>Returned: +4.85pts<br>P/L: -0.15pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. 