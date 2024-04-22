Monday Football Tips: Fouls the focus as Mallorca visit Sevilla in 6/1 Bet Builder
Paul Higham is not expecting too many goals but banking on more than a few fouls as Mallorca visit Sevilla in Monday's La Liga offering.
-
Back 6/17.00 Bet Builder based on a fouls treble
-
Sevilla come into this with back-to-back wins
-
Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here
Sevilla v Mallorca
Monday 22 April, 20:00 kick-off
Live on La Liga TV & Premier Sports 1
Quique Sanchez Flores has overseen back-to-back wins for Sevilla to steer them clear of the relegation zone, but they're far from comfortable 1/12.00 home favourites against Mallorca.
That's because they've won just three of 12 home games at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán as favourites this season, and have lost to the similar sides to Mallorca such as Alaves and Celta Vigo.
The visitors have held their own in away games to fellow bottom half sides, drawing four of the last six, losing one and winning one - and this is definitely a game where the draw at 21/10 looks the pick of the outrights.
But what are the value plays for our Bet Builder? Well, we're not expecting goals, but plenty of fouls from the visitors, and we're taking a 3-2-1 approach...
Leg 1: Under 2.5 goals
Mallorca are bottom of La Liga in terms of goals, with 23 of their 31 league games going under 2.5 goals - including the last six straight.
For Sevilla, they're operating at about 50% but Sanchez Flores has made clean sheets a priority of late, with back-to-back shutouts proving the point.
So even at a short, and odd, price of 40/851.47 we'll back under 2.5 goals here as I don't think either side will be filled with urgency.
Leg 2: Samu Costa 3+ fouls
Samu Costa is a fouls expert in this game, leading Mallorca in that category and having a good run, for us anyway, of multiples foul games.
Yes, Costa is short at 4/61.67 to commit 3+ fouls, but it's something he's managed in three of his last four games so we'll take him to manage it again.
Leg 3: Giovanni Gonzalez 2+ fouls
Giovanni Gonzalez is our middle man of this fouls trio, and at 6/52.20 for 2+ fouls he looks decent odds given his recent run of form.
The bet has landed in his last three outings, and in five of seven, showing that he's been producing these numbers for a long enough period for us to back him.
Leg 4: Omar Mascarell 1+ foul
Omar Mascarell is another pretty consistent performer in the fouls market, so is worth including at 4/111.36 for just the 1 foul in Seville.
He's tallied 33 fouls this season, and is on a nice run of giving a foul away in nine of his last 10 games.
Now read NTT20's Boro v Leeds betting preview here!
COLUMN P/L 23/24
Staked: 232pts
Returned: 253.45pts
P/L: +21.45pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!
New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.