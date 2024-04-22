Middlesbrough v Leeds United: 3/1 corners angle the way to play at the Riverside

Leeds have failed to score in their last two matches

Boro are unbeaten in nine games

The visitors have racked up O8.5 corners in their last three

Middlesbrough v Leeds United

Monday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Having twice failed to walk through a door pushed open by Leicester City, Leeds now have to win at Middlesbrough to stop it from slamming in their face.

Daniel Farke's side have now won just one of their last five games, drawing blanks in their last two, both at home, against Sunderland and Blackburn that yielded just a solitary point.

They were unfortunate against Rovers last time out, conceding to one of just three shots faced and missing plenty of good chances themselves, the xG of 1.42-0.61 tells its own story.

But now is the time where results are all that matters, and Leeds fans have been frustrated to see Championship Player of the Season Crysensio Summerville lose his Midas touch at such a crucial time of the season. Patrick Bamford missing big chances was expected, Summerville going missing was not.

It's been a disappointing season for Middlesbrough, failing to live up to last season's promise under Michael Carrick. They've been in decent form of late though, unbeaten in nine, and in Emmanuel Latte Lath they have one of the in-form goalscorers in the league. Luke Ayling's absence, on loan from the visitors, will be a big loss at the back.

It's hard to be bullish about Leeds justifying the 8/111.73 to win the game. When the heat's been on of late, the Lilywhites have wilted and you can be sure that Middlesbrough will relish the prospect of scuppering their promotion chances. It may not help them that Boro's manager is a Manchester United legend and friends with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, his former Old Trafford colleague.

The best angle of attack here looks to be in the corners market, where Leeds have thrived in recent games thanks to spending much of games level or behind. This creates game-state where Leeds dominate the ball and are direct with it, so if Monday night proves to be another frustrating one for them then it would be no shock to see them post another big number here.

They've had 12, 13 and 9 in their last three games, while Boro have conceded 6, 9 and 6 in the same timeframe. Over 7.5 away corners looks the best line to attack at a generous 3/14.00.