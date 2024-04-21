Next Man United Manager: Southgate 5/2 to replace 'outgoing' Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag's United's future in doubt

Southgate 5/2 3.50 favourite to be next United boss

Potter and Tuchel also in the frame

England boss Gareth Southgate is the 5/23.50 favourite to be the Next Permanent Man Utd Manager amid reports that Erik ten Hag could leave the club at the end of the season.

It emerged on Saturday that sources close to Ten Hag believe he would be willing to walk away from the Old Trafford hotseat if he didn't get assurances from new part-owners Ineos - fronted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe - about their commitment to him.

But with Manchester United currently seventh in the Premier League and struggling to qualify for any European competiton next season, it's difficult to see a situation in which Ineos would back Ten Hag at this stage.

And it could be a more likely scenario that United sack the Dutchman rather than he walk away.

FA Cup triumph could see ETH stay

In fact it was rumoured only recently that Ten Hag's last chance of remaining as the United boss is to win this season's FA Cup.

The Red Devils face Coventry in the semi-final on Sunday afternoon, but should they triump there then they will face Manchester City in a rematch of last season's final, a game in which City opened the scoring after just 12 seconds before going on to lift the trophy.

United are 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook to win this season's FA Cup. Man City are the red hot favourites at 2/91.22.

Southgate tight-lipped on United speculation

England manager Southgate refused to comment during the latest international break on rumours linking him with the Unied job, saying only that his focus was 100% on winning Euro 24 with the Three Lions.

The 53-year-old has had a largely successful tenure as England boss, leading them to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final, and his stock could rise even further should he lead the Three Lions to success at Euro 24 in the summer, for which they can be backed at 3/14.00.

🚨 BREAKING:



Sources close to Erik ten Hag believe he will walk out at the end of the season if he doesn't get assurances from the club about their commitment to him.



Who would you pick to replace him? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SGty2PqYyX -- Betfair (@Betfair) April 20, 2024

Other names in the frame to replace Ten Ham include former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter who has been out of work since being sacked by the Blues 12 months ago.

Potter can be backed at 4/15.00 to be the next United manager, ahead of Julian Nagelsmann at 9/110.00, though the latter has just recently signed a contract extension with the German national team.

Departing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is also among the market leaders to succeed Ten Hag and his current price of 10/111.00 could look very big should he lead Bayern to Champions League glory next month.

Now read more Premier League tips and previews here.