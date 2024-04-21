FA Cup on Betfair: 1/100 Man United denied before penalty shoot-out success

United matched at 1.01 1/100 to win when leading 3-0

Manchester United have reached the FA Cup final despite throwing away a 3-0 lead in normal time against Championship side Coventry City.

Erik ten Hag's men traded at the minimum price of 1.011/100 on the Betfair Exchange when leading 3-0 thanks to goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, and around £500k was matched on United at 1.051/20 or lower.

😰 At 3-0 up Man Utd were matched at:



£30,293 matched @ 1.01

£60,044 matched @ 1.02

£74,658 matched @ 1.03

£48,895 matched @ 1.04

£290,090 matched @ 1.05#EmiratesFACup | #COVMUN -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) April 21, 2024

But late goals from Ellis Simms and Callum O'Hare, followed by a stoppage time penalty from Haji Wright, completed a magnificent comeback from the Sky Blues, meaning the game went in to extra-time.

In the Match Odds market on the Exchange the Draw traded at 290.0289/1 before Coventry's first goal, though anyone who backed United to win on the Sportsbook's Match Odds 90 market were paid out as winners due to Betfair's 90-Minute Payout offer.

With the Red Devils leading as the clock hit 90:00, anyone who backed Man Utd as part of their Bet Builders, Accas, or even just as a Single, were settled as winners, despite them going on to concede to Haji Wrigh's penality!

59' Coventry 0-3 Man Utd

90+5' Coventry 3-3 Man Utd



The Sky Blues produced an incredible comeback to take the game into extra-time



21,579 who backed Man Utd in 90 mins have still been paid out thanks to @Betfair's #90Min Payout



18+ GambleAware #ad -- ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 21, 2024

Sky Blues denied late winner

Both sides had chances to win the game in extra-time with Fernandes smashing the cross bar in the first period before Simms did the same in the second period.

But it was heartbreak for Coventry fans in the very last seconds after what looked like being a dramatic and famous winner from Victor Torp was ruled out for the tiniest of offside margins.

United then trailed early in the penalty shoot-out, but two late misses from Coventry allowed the Red Devils to seal a dramatic, and perhaps job-saving victory for Ten Hag.

Despite the win, Ten Hag is in to 3/14.00 to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job, with Gareth Southgate the 5/23.50 favourite to replace him.

Rematch of last year's final to come

United will face Manchester City in this year's FA Cup final after the Citizens emerged from an entertaining semi-final against Chelsea with a 1-0 victory thanks to a late Bernardo Silva goal.

The match will be a re-run of last season's final in which City scored after just 12 seconds before going on to lift the trophy.

Pet Guardiola's men are the huge odds-on favourites to win the competition once again, priced at 2/71.29 on the Betfair Sportsbook, with Manchester United available to back at 5/23.50 to lift the trophy.

The FA Cup final will be played on Saturday 25 May.