Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao: Back 11/2 Bet Builder in Basque derby
The Basque derby is the focus of our football props column on Sunday with the cards and fouls markets raided to form an 11/2 Bet Builder.
Over 4.5 cards in 17 of last 22 Basque derbies
Battle on Real right looks key to fouls value
Back four-legged Bet Builder at 11/2
Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao
Sunday 4 May, 20:00
Live on Premier Sports 1
There's another of Spain's big derbies taking place in La Liga on Sunday and so it's straight off to the cards and fouls markets.
Leg 1: Over 4.5 cards
The base for our Basque derby Bet Builder is to back over 4.5 cards.
That's occurred in 17 of the last 22 derbies, while ref Cesar Soto Grado is averaging virtually bang on the league average of 4.75 cards per game. The febrile derby atmosphere can help push him up to the 5+ mark, and quite possibly beyond.
For the record, Soto Grado produced seven cards in his only previous Basque derby.
Leg 2: Inaki Williams to commit 1+ foul
Next up, fouls.
Admittedly, Soto Grado is a tad below average on this front but then both sides are in the top half when it comes to fouls committed.
First up, I'm going to add Inaki Williams for 1+ foul.
That's something he's landed in 10 of his previous 11 appearances in this fixture.
He's a product of the Athletic Club academy so he very much understands the importance of this fixture to the fans and has regularly produced committed performances to match. He also has five goals in those 11 games.
Leg 3 & 4: Yuri Berchiche to commit 2+ fouls & Jon Aramburu to be fouled 2+ times
I also want to focus on the battle down the Real right where wide man Takefusa Kubo and full-back Jon Aramburu are two of the team's most-fouled players.
In opposition will be Athletic left-back Yuri Berchiche, who has committed 2+ fouls in three of his last five derbies and looks set for a tough evening.
I'll back him to commit 2+ fouls and also Aramburu to draw 2+.
The latter is the value leg of our bet - he's landed this in 15 of his last 21 starts yet can be backed at 10/111.91 for a repeat I what should be a hard-fought affair.
Put the four legs together and you get an 11/26.50 shot.
More La Liga: Paul Higham's best bets for the weekend action!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 289pts
Returned: 308.3pts
2024/25 P/L: +19.3pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
