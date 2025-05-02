Rayo Vallecano v Getafe: Back card fest in 26/1 Bet Builder

Over 7.5 cards in 12 of last 22 South Madrid derbies

Teams and referee high on card lists

Add duo to form 26/1 Bet Builder

Rayo Vallecano v Getafe

Friday 2 May, 20:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

I do like a cards bet and derbies such as this are often ripe for the picking.

This South Madrid rivalry isn't particularly well known in the wider football world but to cards punters, it's long been on the radar.

Over 7.5 cards has landed in 12 of the last 22 meetings yet it's out at 11/26.50 here. I reckon it's worth a try.

Even putting aside the local needle, we've got two of La Liga's most-carded teams - long-time bad boys Getafe sit third in that table and Rayo fourth.

We've also got a fairly strict referee in charge. Victor Garcia Verdura is eighth-best in the Primera Division for bookings, averaging 4.81 yellow cards per game, well above the league average.

The 30-year-old is inexperienced in derby fixtures so I would not be surprised to see this spiral out of control at all.

The Friday night date should also help create an atmosphere in the ground, something Getafe often avoid these days with the unfashionable club regularly put in one of the early kick-off slots.

To go with the high card line, let's also look at the player-card market.

My approach with derby fixtures is often to look at 'course form' - history in the contest. It makes sense - some players see them themselves as leaders or fan-cajolers.

On that front, Getafe's Mauro Arambarri fits the bill. He's been carded in all three of his starts in this derby.

Meanwhile, the midfielder leads the way for Getafe in card terms this season, collecting 10 in total and nine in his 29 starts.

As for Rayo, Pathe Ciss looks the man to side with.

Like Arambarri, the Senegal international has received 10 cards in the current campaign, including eight in his 21 La Liga starts.

Primarily a midfielder, Ciss has filled in at centre-back in the past couple of matches and while you might feel that would reduce his chances of a card, he still has a 40% strike-rate (two cards in five games) when playing in that position in his career.

Crucially, Ciss has a strong track record against Getafe, being carded in four of his six derby appearances, including both starts.

The three legs combine for a 25/126.00 Bet Builder. Fingers crossed for chaos...