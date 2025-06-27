Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup
The last 16 gets under way at the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday with an all-Brazilian clash and our football props column has an 8/1 Bet Builder for Palmeiras v Botafogo...
Cards & fouls look likely in Philadelphia heat
Target in on foul magnets Rios & Artur
Back five-legged Bet Builder at around 8/19.00
Palmeiras v Botafogo
Saturday 28 June, 17:00
Live on DAZN
With Brazilian sides having lost only one of their 12 group-stage games at the FIFA Club World Cup, it seems appropriate that the nation is guaranteed a quarter-finalist.
These two meet in the opening last-16 tie of the competition in Philadelphia, where it's again going to be hot - around 27C.
Leg 1: Over 4.5 cards
Gregore, the tournament's leading fouler, is suspended for Botafogo but the chance of cards remains high.
Six of the last eight meetings of these two have produced 6+ cards, including the last four.
The difference here is that there's a European referee in charge, namely France's Francois Letexier, but he's shown 5+ cards in seven of his nine UEFA club appointments this season and it's not hard to see him being annoyed by some of the antics that go on in these Brazilian clashes.
I'll take the over 4.5 cards option to start the Bet Builder.
It's also worth noting that Botafogo defender Alexander Barboza has been carded in 10 of his 20 games this season and has also been booked in four of his five previous matches against Palmeiras. Sadly, he's the 13/102.30 favourite in the player-card market which is short enough for me.
Leg 2: Richard Rios to commit 2+ fouls
Some fouls options also appeal, notably surrounding Palmeiras' Richard Rios.
He's the man second to Gregore in the fouls-committed list at the Club World Cup, having produced 10 in the group stage.
He's now landed the 2+ fouls bet in 10 of his last 13 starts - that bet gets the nod.
Leg 3: Richard Rios to be fouled 2+ times
The central midfielder also draws fouls - nine so far. Only two players in the tournament have been fouled more.
Rios has been fouled multiple times in 12 of his last 15 starts - that becomes the third leg.
Leg 4: Artur to be fouled 2+ times
For Botafogo, I mentioned winger Artur's ability to draw fouls last week and he duly delivered.
Sadly, the 7/52.40 about him being fouled 2+ times is now just 5/61.84 but it's something that's occurred in seven of his last 10 starts now, while he was fouled three times when the sides last met in March.
Leg 5: Igor Jesus 1+ shot on target
To complete the Bet Builder, let's also add Igor Jesus for a shot on target.
We were rather unlucky the other day when he was put up to score against Atletico Madrid only for the Fogo centre forward to be denied by a wonder save by Jan Oblak.
Still, he did hit the target again and has now done so in 11 of his last 12 games. Jesus did score in the first two games, too.
The five legs combine for an 8/19.00 shot.
It's been a week of near-misses and maybe another one beckons but it's a price which looks worth a try.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
