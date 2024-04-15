Osasuna v Valencia: Back 7/1 Bet Builder in La Liga

Goals and corners set to be at a premium

Moncayola 2+ fouls has landed in 7 of his last 14 starts

Back Bet Builder treble at around 7/1 8.00

Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here

Osasuna v Valencia

Monday 15 April, 20:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

In many ways, Monday's La Liga game looks one for the unders backers.

The combatants are both in the bottom five for shots taken and cards received but it's the goals angle I'm going to base our Bet Builder on.

Valencia's 30 games so far have featured just 65 goals with their tally of 33 being the lowest in the top half of the table.

Osasuna have managed only three more and so have the second-worst scoring record in the top 10.

With there being plenty at stake - both teams are chasing European spots - a tight contest can be expected.

Under 2.5 goals is at 40/851.47 but given it would be no surprise to see whoever takes the lead try to see the game out, preference is for both teams to score 'no' at 8/131.61.

This element has landed in 11 of Osasuna's last 15 games and eight of Valencia's last 10. The same stats apply to the shorter-priced under 2.5 goals bet.

It's also worth noting that Valencia are kings when it comes to corner unders - they have the lowest total corner count in the Spanish top flight with each of their games seeing just 7.4 on average.

Under 7.5 here is tempting at 15/82.88 but I'll take the safer option of under 9.5, something which has landed in nine of the visitors' last 10 matches. It also came in during the pair's reverse fixture back in August.

Finally, I'll take a value pick in the fouls market, namely Jon Moncayola to commit 2+ fouls.

This is on offer at 2/13.00 which is something of a surprise given he's delivered for backers in seven of his last 14 starts.

More recently, when he's been a regular starter in midfield, he's landed it in four of his last six.

Moncayola's Osasuna sit sixth for fouls committed, while Valencia are mid-table when it comes to being fouled.

Admittedly referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero is slightly below average when it comes to fouls per game but I still don't think that warrants the price we're getting.

The three legs put together create a Bet Builder which pays just over 7/18.00 and looks a decent price.