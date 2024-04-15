Chelsea v Everton: How to back Cole Palmer in a 7/2 Bet Builder

Palmer on fire for Chelsea

Monday night's game between Chelsea and Everton will feel like an important one for both teams, but for different reasons.

For Chelsea, there's little room for manoeuvre if they're to qualify for Europe through their league position. An FA Cup win is still possible, but dropped points at Sheffield United last weekend leaves them five points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester United.

Everton are also in desperate need of points - perhaps even more desperate. A second points deduction means they're just two points above the drop zone, despite what could end up being a vital win at home to Burnley last time out.

Chelsea's favourite fixture

You have to go back nearly 30 years for the last time Everton won a Premier League game at Chelsea - back before most of the players in the hosts' squad were even born. Paul Rideout scored the only goal of the game on that occasion, with Chelsea claiming 15 wins and 13 draws in the 28 Stamford Bridge meetings since.

If you want to find Everton's last league double over Chelsea, you need to go back even further. That was in the 1978-79 season, and Sean Dyche's side are 15/4 to win and get that monkey off their back.

The reverse fixture was in the midst of Everton's longest unbeaten run of the season. The Toffees won 2-0 at Goodison Park, with Abdoulaye Doucouré and Lewis Dobbin netting, and top scorer Doucouré is 4/15.00 to score in the return fixture.

Hosts Chelsea are 13/20 to take all three points this weekend. The last two league meetings in West London ended all-square - 2-2 last season and 1-1 the year before - but the 2020-21 meeting was a 2-0 victory for the team from the capital.

Blues leaky at the back

Chelsea have clawed their way back up the table, having been in the bottom half as recently as March, but draws have been costly for Mauricio Pochettino's side. Their current unbeaten run of seven league games is their longest all season, but four of those games have ended square - the same number of draws as in their first 23 outings - and a draw on Monday is available at 31/10.

Pochettino's men are one game from setting a bizarre record. No English team has ever both scored twice and conceded twice in eight straight games in all competitions, but Chelsea have done it in seven (five in the league) with an aggregate score of 20-15.

Everton's 1-0 win against Burnley marked the first time either of these teams kept a league clean sheet since the end of January. Both teams to score can be backed at 8/151.53, with both teams scoring more than once available at 7/24.50.

If Everton are to win on Monday, they might need a clean sheet. All but two of their league victories this season have come to nil, though the exceptions were both away victories - 3-1 at Brentford and 3-2 at Crystal Palace, both before the turn of the year.

Chelsea v Everton prediction

The two teams' defensive records suggest we can't rule out anyone finding the net, but the most likely contenders in recent weeks have been a pair of England internationals. Over the course of the season, though Cole Palmer and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have had very different trajectories.

Chelsea's summer signing Palmer is their top scorer with 16 league goals, also contributing nine assists, and is 6/42.50 to score at any time on Monday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (12/53.40 to find the net) has scored in back-to-back games for the first time since September after ending a long barren run in the draw at Newcastle, and is now chasing his first goal against Chelsea since a double back in 2019.

We have our eyes on the Bet Builder market and, looking at recent results, backing goals is tempting. More than 3.5 goals with both teams to score and Cole Palmer to net at any time can be backed at a little over 7/24.50.