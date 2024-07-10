Netherlands v England Tips: Mainoo adds value to 11/2 Bet Builder

Rice & Mainoo have hit shots in both KO games

Van Dijk leads tournament for fouls committed

Netherlands v England Superboost

England are in the semi-final of Euro 2024, and Betfair are offering up another SuperBoost on Wednesday!

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk can now be backed to commit 1 or more fouls vs England at 1/1 - up from 1/3!

Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.

Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.

England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.

Netherlands v England

Wednesday 10 July, 20:00

Live on ITV1

It's hard to believe Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final is going to be too open and a low goal count can be expected.

That immediately make the goalscorer and assist markets of little appeal.

Instead, I'm looking to piece together a few short prices to create a decent Bet Builder and there look a couple of angles in the shots markets.

The Dutch have conceded the most shots of the semi-finalists and while the England forwards always look pretty short, two of their midfielders offer some value.

Kobbie Mainoo has struck two shots in each of his two starts at Euro 2024 - knockout games against Slovakia and Switzerland - and he's certainly helped England improve their attacking threat.

The Manchester United starlet is 8/111.73 for 1+ shot in this contest which looks a solid foundation for our bet.

Midfield partner Declan Rice has also had a shot in both knockout games so far with the Arsenal man hitting the woodwork against Slovakia, a match which saw him have two shots.

He's 1/21.50 for 1+ shot against the Dutch which again looks worth adding.

Staying with the shorties, Virgil van Dijk isn't having the best of times in Germany and he's committed a tournament-leading 12 fouls so far.

With Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham - England' most-fouled players operating in his area of the pitch - I'm happy to put him down for at least one more in this match.

Finally, let's take note of the referee here.

Felix Zwayer has often featured in this column, usually as a result of his high card count.

The German has now shown 4+ cards in 39 of his last 46 UEFA club appointments, with 5+ produced in 34 of those.

In international football, he's shown 4+ in seven of his last eight, including all three at this tournament.

With a huge prize at stake and a tight, competitive game expected, over 3.5 cards looks worth backing and that creates a four-legged Bet Builder with odds of 11/26.50.