Bet of the Day

Netherlands v England Tips: Mainoo adds value to 11/2 Bet Builder

England and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice
Declan Rice: Looks good for a shot against Netherlands

Our football props column has a four-legged, 11/2 Bet Builder for Wednesday's highly-anticipated Euro 2024 semi-final between Netherlands and England.

Netherlands v England Superboost

England are in the semi-final of Euro 2024, and Betfair are offering up another SuperBoost on Wednesday!

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk can now be backed to commit 1 or more fouls vs England at 1/1 - up from 1/3!

Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.

Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.

England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.

Recommended Bet

Back Virgil Van Dijk to commit 1 or more fouls v England - was 1/3 - NOW

SBK1/1

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Netherlands v England Semi-Final tips - Listen here!

Netherlands v England
Wednesday 10 July, 20:00
Live on ITV1

It's hard to believe Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final is going to be too open and a low goal count can be expected.

That immediately make the goalscorer and assist markets of little appeal.

Leg 1: Kobbie Mainoo 1+ shot

Instead, I'm looking to piece together a few short prices to create a decent Bet Builder and there look a couple of angles in the shots markets.

The Dutch have conceded the most shots of the semi-finalists and while the England forwards always look pretty short, two of their midfielders offer some value.

Kobbie Mainoo has struck two shots in each of his two starts at Euro 2024 - knockout games against Slovakia and Switzerland - and he's certainly helped England improve their attacking threat.

The Manchester United starlet is 8/111.73 for 1+ shot in this contest which looks a solid foundation for our bet.

Leg 2: Declan Rice 1+ shot

Midfield partner Declan Rice has also had a shot in both knockout games so far with the Arsenal man hitting the woodwork against Slovakia, a match which saw him have two shots.

He's 1/21.50 for 1+ shot against the Dutch which again looks worth adding.

Leg 3: Virgil van Dijk to commit 1+ foul

Staying with the shorties, Virgil van Dijk isn't having the best of times in Germany and he's committed a tournament-leading 12 fouls so far.

With Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham - England' most-fouled players operating in his area of the pitch - I'm happy to put him down for at least one more in this match.

Finally, let's take note of the referee here.

Leg 4: Over 3.5 cards

Felix Zwayer has often featured in this column, usually as a result of his high card count.

The German has now shown 4+ cards in 39 of his last 46 UEFA club appointments, with 5+ produced in 34 of those.

In international football, he's shown 4+ in seven of his last eight, including all three at this tournament.

With a huge prize at stake and a tight, competitive game expected, over 3.5 cards looks worth backing and that creates a four-legged Bet Builder with odds of 11/26.50.

Recommended Bet

Back Mainoo & Rice 1+ shot each, Van Dijk to commit 1+ foul and over 3.5 cards

SBK11/2

More Euro 2024: Read Lewis Jones' NED v ENG stat pack!

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2023/24

Staked: 305pts
Returned: 323.3pts
P/L: +18.3pts

2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

Opta Predicts Netherlands v England: Three Lions to go through on penalties

  • Opta
Betfair and Opta have teamed up for a Euro 2024 Opta partnership
Euro 2024

Netherlands v England Cheat Sheet: Superboost, Euros podcast and best tips for semi-final

  • Max Liu
Netherlands v England Euro 2024 Betfair cheat sheet
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Semi-Final Stat Pack: Combine Declan Rice shots & Virgil van Dijk fouls for 6/5 punt

  • Lewis Jones

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Netherlands v England: Three Lions to go through on penalties

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Semi-Final Stat Pack: Combine Declan Rice shots & Virgil van Dijk fouls for 6/5 punt

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Netherlands v England: Three Lions at 21/1 & two 30/1 shots in five best Bet Builders

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Bet Builder Tips: Fouls fancied in 5/1 best bet in Netherlands v England

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Netherlands v England: Four players set to make the difference on Wednesday

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

A Lamine Yamal beauty sends Spain to Berlin & Shearer's Prediction

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Semi-Finals Preview: Will the draw trend continue?

  • Editor