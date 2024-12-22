Sunday Football Tips: Back Vlahovic to fire Juve to Monza win at 4/1

Monza vs Juventus

Sunday 22 December, 19:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

Juventus surely can get back to winning ways in Serie A here as 4/71.57 away favourites against Monza on Sunday.

The Old Lady have drawn the last four in the league to make it 10 Serie A stalemates this season, three more than the next most, which explains why they're only sixth in the table despite being the only unbeaten side left in the league.

Second-bottom Monza should provide the perfect opponents then, with just one win all season overall and winless at home - where they've taken just three points from eight games.

I don't think it's too bad a price for the away win here as Monza have been dreadful and are in an especially bad run of form on home turf with three straight home defeats.

Yes, Juve have been clocking up too many draws, but they've had a couple of wins recently in cup competitions including a Champions League victory over Man City.

True, everybody beats Man City these days and Thiago Motta's side followed that up by drawing with bottom side Venezia - the only team worse than Monza this season - and the fans haven't been happy, but this is a chance to put things right so I'll back the away win at 4/71.57.

It's three games in a row with a goal now for Dusan Vlahovic, which includes in the Champions League against Man City as well as one in the league and Coppa Italia.

So let's back him to keep that run going as a 13/82.63 anytime scorer against one of the worst sides in the league.

We'll finish with what could be a touch of value in the 11/102.11 on Teun Koopmeiners to have 1+ shot on target as he's on a pretty decent run of form.

The Dutchman operates in a variety of midfield roles and of late has been getting his eye in in goal having scored twice in his last four games.

He's also hit the target in four of five so at the price then he's worth backing again to work the keeper at the least.