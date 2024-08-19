Monday Football Tips: Foxes to get Mad in 11/2 Bet Builder

Son has 13 goal contributions in 14 PL games v Foxes

Foul-magnet Maddison up against former club

Back Bet Builder treble at around 11/2 6.50

Leicester v Tottenham

Monday 19 August, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

The manager's gone, the best player has gone and a hefty points deduction seems pretty much inevitable.

It's fair to say it's not been the best of summers for Leicester City, who are market leaders when it comes to relegation.

While that points issue is probably the reason for that position, they'd still be fancied for the drop, especially after a pre-season which has seen them struggle to score goals - they've lost their last three friendlies without finding the net.

They will be without strikers Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka for this contest, meaning someone is likely going to be asked to play out of position at centre forward. Further back, Conor Coady is also ruled out.

Spurs' summer has been much more positive with the signings of Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert all looking good business, particularly in the long term.

Solanke is being asked to fill the role vacated by Harry Kane and, after a season which saw him net 21 times for Bournemouth, he looks ready to play it.

One player whose assist numbers could benefit is Heung-min Son - it will certainly be interesting to see how he links up with the new striker.

In terms of this game, it's worth noting that Son has 13 goal contributions in 14 Premier League appearances against Leicester (nine goals, four assists), including six in his last three.

He's 4/51.80 to score or assist in this one and while that looks a fairly short price, it's a bet I'm happy to take.

I'm expecting Spurs to win this fairly comfortably.

Ange Postecoglou got his side playing attractive, front-foot football last season and that was reflected in their goal stats - they scored 2+ goals in 27 of their 38 league matches.

Sadly, over 1.5 Spurs goals isn't available in the Bet Builder tool so I'll side with Spurs on the handicap, giving up a one-goal start.

Five of their seven away wins were by two or more goals, including three against the bottom four. The one that missed - at Luton - saw Spurs play with 10 men for the majority of the match.

Finally, let's add James Maddison to be fouled at least three times.

Spurs were the most-fouled team in the Premier League last season with Maddison one of the reasons for that.

He was fouled 3+ times in 13 of his 28 starts but has the extra factor here of going up against his former team.

The King Power Stadium crowd will likely be giving him some grief and Maddison is exactly the sort of player who will look to give something back, probably in the form of trying to win some cheap fouls, something he does well.

The worry is the potential for Maddison to be withdrawn in the second half - Bergvall has impressed in pre-season and, assuming he doesn't start, will surely come on at some point. However, Maddison rarely made it through 90 minutes last season with 11 of those 13 'winning' examples seeing him substituted.

Swerving this leg or taking the lower line is an obvious choice but I'll stick with the 3+ bet which helps produce a three-fold paying around 11/26.50.