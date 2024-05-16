Las Palmas v Real Betis: Perez to star in 8/1 La Liga Bet Builder

Hosts have lost 7 of last 8 'to nil'

Betis have won 13 of last 15 available points

In-form Perez completes 8/1 Bet Builder

Las Palmas v Real Betis

Thursday 16 May, 18:30

Live on Premier Sports 1

After Wednesday's 5/16.00 winner, it's back to La Liga for this contest which pits Las Palmas, still battling against the drop, against a Real Betis side aiming to nail down their place in Europe next season.

A win would secure either side's goal but contrasting form suggests it will be Betis celebrating come the final whistle.

The hosts have lost eight in a row to slide down the table - they had few thoughts of a return to the Segunda Division in early March but the seemingly impossible could yet happen.

Scoring has been a massive problem with seven of those matches lost without socring which immediately makes the away win to nil appealing.

Betis have won four and drawn one of their last five to home in on that European goal and while they haven't had the best defensive record, it's worth noting that away to the bottom-half sides, they've kept four clean sheets in nine games thus far.

Let's select the away win and both teams to score 'no' to get the 'win to nil' on our side.

To complete the Bet Builder, add Ayoze Perez to score for some value.

Those who saw the Spaniard at Newcastle will know he's a streaky player capable of goalscoring runs before fading away and struggling to find the net for long periods.

Well, he's been in fine scoring form of late, netting four in his last four matches, including three in Betis' last two on the road.

To further prove a point, Perez also had a streak of four in six earlier this season.

At 23/103.30 to score against a team really struggling right now, Perez looks worth including in a three-legged Bet Builder which pays out at close to 8/19.00.