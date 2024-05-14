Rayo Vallecano v Granada: Profit by foul means at 5/1
A 5/1, fouls-based Bet Builder is the way to go in La Liga on Wednesday evening, according to our football props column.
-
Teams and referee all good for fouls
-
Back 5/1 Bet Builder treble
-
Rayo Vallecano v Granada
Wednesday 15 May, 18:30
Live on Premier Player
It's straight off to the fouls market in this fixture.
Why, I hear you ask. Well, here's why...
First of all, we've got two of the top three most-fouled teams in La Liga on show.
The pair are also fourth and eighth respectively when it comes to committing said fouls.
And then there's referee Isidro Diaz de Mera Escuderos, who has the second-highest fouls-per-game figure in the Spanish top flight - he's averaging 28.63, well above the Primera Division average of 26.1.
The one bad thing is that Granada no longer have anything to play for - they are already guaranteed to be playing their football in the Segunda Division next season. However, Rayo are still battling against the drop.
A win here virtually guarantees safety so they will be keen to end a run which has seen them fail to score in five of their last six games.
Leg 1: Gerard Gumbau 2+ fouls
So, which players to back?
Let's start with Granada midfielder Gerard Gumbau, who sits 12th overall for fouls committed in La Liga this season.
He's committed at least two in five of his last six games, landing the 3+ bet in four of them.
I'll take the safer option here - one he landed in the reverse fixture - which is offered at a more-than-reasonable 8/131.61.
Leg 2: Carlos Neva 1+ foul
Team-mate Carlos Neva is added for 1+ foul.
The Granada captain and left-back has nailed this in three of his last four but, most importantly, looks likely to be up against Izi Palazon here.
Palazon loves to run at defenders and that has led to him being the fifth most-fouled player in La Liga in terms of total fouls.
Admittedly, he was only a substitute last week but with a win needed here, I'd expect him to be back in starting XI, especially given he came on at half time during that 0-0 draw at Valencia.
Leg 3: Alfonso Espino 2+ fouls
Finally, let's add Rayo left-back Alfonso Espino for 2+ fouls.
This is the riskiest element of the Bet Builder, one which has 'only' landed in four of his last eight starts, although it has delivered more often than not this season.
However, throw in the situation, including that whistle-happy referee, and I'm prepared to take a chance here.
The three-legged Bet Builder pays just under 5/16.00.
Read more La Liga: Jamie Kemp on Getafe v Atletico Madrid!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2023/24
Staked: 254pts
Returned: 274.58pts
P/L: +20.58pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
