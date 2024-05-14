Rayo Vallecano v Granada: Profit by foul means at 5/1

Teams and referee all good for fouls

Rayo Vallecano v Granada

Wednesday 15 May, 18:30

Live on Premier Player

It's straight off to the fouls market in this fixture.

Why, I hear you ask. Well, here's why...

First of all, we've got two of the top three most-fouled teams in La Liga on show.

The pair are also fourth and eighth respectively when it comes to committing said fouls.

And then there's referee Isidro Diaz de Mera Escuderos, who has the second-highest fouls-per-game figure in the Spanish top flight - he's averaging 28.63, well above the Primera Division average of 26.1.

The one bad thing is that Granada no longer have anything to play for - they are already guaranteed to be playing their football in the Segunda Division next season. However, Rayo are still battling against the drop.

A win here virtually guarantees safety so they will be keen to end a run which has seen them fail to score in five of their last six games.

So, which players to back?

Let's start with Granada midfielder Gerard Gumbau, who sits 12th overall for fouls committed in La Liga this season.

He's committed at least two in five of his last six games, landing the 3+ bet in four of them.

I'll take the safer option here - one he landed in the reverse fixture - which is offered at a more-than-reasonable 8/131.61.

Team-mate Carlos Neva is added for 1+ foul.

The Granada captain and left-back has nailed this in three of his last four but, most importantly, looks likely to be up against Izi Palazon here.

Palazon loves to run at defenders and that has led to him being the fifth most-fouled player in La Liga in terms of total fouls.

Spanish La Liga - Top 5 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90* Gonzalo Villar Granada 32 63 3.4 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid 28 60 3.3 João Félix Atlético 27 52 3.2 Nabil Fekir Betis 17 31 3.1 Isco Betis 28 78 3.1 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 26 71 3 Óscar Melendo Granada 24 35 3 Hugo Duro Valencia 35 95 2.9 Jonathan Bamba Celta Vigo 25 60 2.8 Yangel Herrera Girona 26 60 2.8 Munir El Haddadi Las Palmas 35 68 2.6 Iker Muñoz Osasuna 25 46 2.6 Étienne Capoue Villarreal 30 41 2.6 Rodrigo De Paul Atlético 31 53 2.6 Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid 24 48 2.6 Iván Alejo Cádiz 29 47 2.5 Brahim Díaz Real Madrid 30 41 2.5 Samuel Lino Atlético 31 52 2.5 Rodri Betis 26 25 2.5 Óscar Trejo Vallecano 29 36 2.5 Chimy Ávila Osasuna 23 32 2.5 Maxi Gómez Cádiz 29 31 2.4 Sergio Ruiz Granada 32 60 2.4 Yerson Mosquera Villarreal 13 25 2.3 Kike García Alavés 32 36 2.3 Isi Palazón Vallecano 34 67 2.3 Juanmi Latasa Getafe 30 36 2.2 Gavi Barcelona 12 23 2.2 Mikel Merino Real Sociedad 29 54 2.2 Lucas Robertone Almería 30 53 2.2 Takefusa Kubo Real Sociedad 27 47 2.2 Lucas Ocampos Sevilla 32 63 2.2 Iddrisu Baba Almería 25 34 2.1 Ilias Akhomach Villarreal 28 34 2.1 Suso Sevilla 28 34 2.1 Lamine Yamal Barcelona 33 43 2.1 Diego Rico Real Sociedad 30 55 2 Iago Aspas Celta Vigo 32 56 2 Carlos Vicente Alavés 16 21 2 Rubén Alcaraz Cádiz 33 64 2 Sergio Arribas Almería 32 43 2 Beñat Turrientes Real Sociedad 25 30 2 Enzo Loiodice Las Palmas 31 36 2 Álex Baena Villarreal 32 54 2 Samú Costa Mallorca 32 49 2 Álex Sola Real Sociedad 29 25 2 Sergi Cardona Las Palmas 33 57 1.9 Brais Méndez Real Sociedad 28 46 1.9 Ayoze Pérez Betis 28 43 1.9 Assane Diao Betis 18 22 1.9 Dion Lopy Almería 30 40 1.9 Raúl de Tomás Vallecano 24 26 1.9 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 31 51 1.9 Dani Parejo Villarreal 30 50 1.9 Aimar Oroz Osasuna 30 44 1.8 Rubén Sobrino Cádiz 29 31 1.8 Sávio Girona 34 57 1.8 Juanlu Sánchez Sevilla 23 21 1.8 Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta Athletic Club 26 39 1.8 Jonathan Viera Las Palmas 19 28 1.8 Bryan Zaragoza Granada 21 33 1.8 Roger Martí Cádiz 20 23 1.8 Renato Tapia Celta Vigo 19 25 1.8 Raphinha Barcelona 26 24 1.8 Dodi Lukébakio Sevilla 20 18 1.8 Facundo Pellistri Granada 12 19 1.7 Viktor Tsygankov Girona 27 36 1.7 Adrià Pedrosa Sevilla 28 31 1.7 Guido Rodríguez Betis 23 35 1.7 Yan Couto Girona 33 42 1.7 Vedat Muriqi Mallorca 27 42 1.7 Sandro Ramírez Las Palmas 24 30 1.7 Rodrigo Riquelme Atlético 31 27 1.7 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 31 37 1.7 Ángel Correa Atlético 29 25 1.7 Javi Galán Atlético 18 20 1.7 Arnau Martínez Girona 19 21 1.7 Yuri Berchiche Athletic Club 25 33 1.7 Carles Aleñá Getafe 26 17 1.7 Lucas Vázquez Real Madrid 27 24 1.7 Chris Ramos Cádiz 35 45 1.7 Rodrygo Real Madrid 31 40 1.6 Thierry Correia Valencia 28 36 1.6 Pedri Barcelona 20 22 1.6 Pep Chavarría Vallecano 20 19 1.6 Umar Sadiq Real Sociedad 26 19 1.6 Oihan Sancet Athletic Club 30 35 1.6 Pathé Ciss Vallecano 28 26 1.6 Lucas Boyé Granada 28 40 1.6 Hugo Guillamón Valencia 24 20 1.6 Álvaro Morata Atlético 30 32 1.6 Adri Embarba Almería 33 40 1.6 Juan Miranda Betis 23 29 1.6 José Ángel Carmona Getafe 27 20 1.5 Gerard Moreno Villarreal 29 37 1.5 Nico Williams Athletic Club 29 36 1.5 Léo Baptistão Almería 29 29 1.5 Iza Carcelén Cádiz 33 44 1.5 Jorge de Frutos Vallecano 33 23 1.5 Rubén García Osasuna 28 24 1.5 Gonzalo Melero Almería 25 16 1.5 Cyle Larin Mallorca 32 27 1.5 Beñat Prados Athletic Club 24 21 1.5 Marc Pubill Almería 21 28 1.5 Alfonso Espino Vallecano 29 38 1.5 Sergi Darder Mallorca 33 31 1.5 Rubén Duarte Alavés 25 26 1.5 Isaac Romero Sevilla 14 17 1.5 Jørgen Strand Larsen Celta Vigo 34 44 1.5 Robert Navarro Real Sociedad 25 27 1.5 Iñaki Williams Athletic Club 32 44 1.4 Óscar Valentín Vallecano 32 41 1.4 Dani Rodríguez Mallorca 33 39 1.4 Mason Greenwood Getafe 30 38 1.4 Moi Gómez Osasuna 26 31 1.4 Ander Barrenetxea Real Sociedad 25 20 1.4 Samu Omorodion Alavés 32 29 1.4 Manu Morlanes Mallorca 32 22 1.4 Antonio Blanco Alavés 31 35 1.4 Marvin Park Las Palmas 29 26 1.4 Largie Ramazani Almería 29 24 1.4 Alfonso Pedraza Villarreal 19 17 1.4 Luis Milla Getafe 24 29 1.3 Borja Mayoral Getafe 27 32 1.3 Johnny Cardoso Betis 14 16 1.3 Óscar Mingueza Celta Vigo 35 41 1.3 Pablo Barrios Atlético 23 22 1.3 Alex Berenguer Athletic Club 32 20 1.3 Djené Dakonam Getafe 31 34 1.3 Andoni Gorosabel Alavés 33 40 1.3 Pablo Ibáñez Osasuna 31 14 1.3 Óliver Torres Sevilla 27 23 1.3 Abdón Prats Mallorca 31 16 1.3 Carlos Neva Granada 34 42 1.3 Pablo Maffeo Mallorca 21 20 1.3 Marcos Acuña Sevilla 19 16 1.2 Santi Comesaña Villarreal 24 19 1.2 Ilkay Gündogan Barcelona 33 37 1.2 Sergi Canós Valencia 24 14 1.2 Frenkie de Jong Barcelona 20 22 1.2 Iván Martín Girona 33 33 1.2 Ivan Rakitic Sevilla 18 19 1.2 Luka Modric Real Madrid 30 21 1.2 Álex Fernández Cádiz 25 16 1.2 Alejandro Balde Barcelona 18 18 1.2 Djibril Sow Sevilla 24 19 1.2 Marc Roca Betis 24 23 1.1 Pablo Fornals Betis 13 13 1.1 Fermín López Barcelona 27 15 1.1 Javi Guerra Valencia 33 29 1.1 Dimitri Foulquier Valencia 30 20 1.1 Aitor Ruibal Betis 17 12 1.1 Pepelu Valencia 35 38 1.1 Jaime Mata Getafe 32 19 1.1 Diego López Valencia 33 29 1.1 Jaume Costa Mallorca 27 18 1.1 Kirian Rodríguez Las Palmas 34 35 1.1 Nahuel Tenaglia Alavés 23 12 1.1 Rubén Peña Osasuna 26 22 1.1 Toni Lato Mallorca 26 17 1.1 Álex Suárez Las Palmas 29 28 1.1 Alberto Moleiro Las Palmas 25 18 1 Boubakary Soumaré Sevilla 26 24 1 Mika Mármol Las Palmas 33 33 1 Ante Budimir Osasuna 31 27 1 Aleix García Girona 34 33 1 João Cancelo Barcelona 28 25 1 Fran Pérez Valencia 32 23 1 Aurélien Tchouaméni Real Madrid 27 22 1 Ferran Torres Barcelona 26 12 1 Portu Getafe 33 13 1 Ander Herrera Athletic Club 22 11 1 Ander Guevara Alavés 34 30 1 Willian José Betis 31 20 1 Marcos Llorente Atlético 34 25 1 Iván Balliu Vallecano 31 29 1 Yeray Álvarez Athletic Club 16 10 1 Fran García Real Madrid 24 14 1 Iñigo Martínez Barcelona 16 10 1 Abdel Abqar Alavés 24 22 0.9 Saúl Ñíguez Atlético 32 14 0.9 Jon Guridi Alavés 33 26 0.9 Álvaro García Vallecano 29 23 0.9 Gorka Guruzeta Athletic Club 32 23 0.9 Arsen Zakharyan Real Sociedad 25 11 0.9 Sergio Akieme Almería 19 17 0.9 Antoine Griezmann Atlético 30 24 0.9 Gerard Gumbau Granada 32 24 0.9 Luca de la Torre Celta Vigo 30 19 0.9 Abdul Mumin Vallecano 18 15 0.9 Saúl Coco Las Palmas 27 20 0.9 Máximo Perrone Las Palmas 28 16 0.9 Ricard Sánchez Granada 30 21 0.9 Eric García Barcelona 29 24 0.9 Ferland Mendy Real Madrid 21 15 0.9 Raúl García Osasuna 32 11 0.9 Axel Witsel Atlético 33 25 0.9 Unai López Vallecano 32 19 0.9 Youssef En-Nesyri Sevilla 30 22 0.9 Javi López Alavés 30 21 0.9 Joselu Real Madrid 33 15 0.9 Mario Hermoso Atlético 28 22 0.8 Antonio Sánchez Mallorca 27 13 0.8 Lucas Torró Osasuna 25 15 0.8 Alberto Moreno Villarreal 26 13 0.8 Damián Suárez Getafe 16 12 0.8 Nahuel Molina Atlético 30 17 0.8 Dani Vivian Athletic Club 31 25 0.8 César Azpilicueta Atlético 22 11 0.8 Gonzalo Escalante Cádiz 22 13 0.8 Cristhian Mosquera Valencia 33 25 0.8 Sergio Ramos Sevilla 25 20 0.8 Omar Mascarell Mallorca 26 13 0.8 Hamari Traoré Real Sociedad 27 18 0.8 Domingos Duarte Getafe 15 8 0.8 Copete Mallorca 17 11 0.8 Mikel Oyarzabal Real Sociedad 29 17 0.8 Robin Le Normand Real Sociedad 27 20 0.8 Johan Mojica Osasuna 27 16 0.8 Ignasi Miquel Granada 34 26 0.8 Unai Núñez Celta Vigo 33 24 0.8 Dani Carvajal Real Madrid 26 17 0.8 Nacho Real Madrid 26 13 0.8 Giovanni González Mallorca 32 19 0.7 Miguel Gutiérrez Girona 33 24 0.7 David López Girona 22 14 0.7 Javi Hernández Cádiz 27 18 0.7 Martín Zubimendi Real Sociedad 31 21 0.7 Alexander Sørloth Villarreal 31 18 0.7 Myrto Uzuni Granada 34 19 0.7 Jesús Areso Osasuna 34 19 0.7 Aridane Hernández Vallecano 18 12 0.7 Luis Rioja Alavés 35 18 0.7 Kike Salas Sevilla 20 10 0.7 Aihen Muñoz Real Sociedad 21 8 0.6 Koke Atlético 32 16 0.6 Juan Iglesias Getafe 23 10 0.6 Kieran Tierney Real Sociedad 16 7 0.6 Fali Cádiz 27 16 0.6 Miguel Rubio Granada 16 9 0.6 Rafa Marín Alavés 31 16 0.6 César Montes Almería 19 11 0.6 Raúl Torrente Granada 14 7 0.6 Jorge Cuenca Villarreal 26 12 0.6 Carlos Benavídez Alavés 28 7 0.6 Juan Foyth Villarreal 12 7 0.6 Jorge Herrando Osasuna 16 9 0.6 Julián Araujo Las Palmas 24 9 0.6 Nemanja Gudelj Sevilla 21 11 0.6 Fran Beltrán Celta Vigo 30 14 0.6 José Gayà Valencia 22 11 0.6 Alejandro Catena Osasuna 27 14 0.6 Sergio Camello Vallecano 29 9 0.5 Jesús Navas Sevilla 27 11 0.5 Héctor Bellerín Betis 20 9 0.5 Javi Muñoz Las Palmas 34 14 0.5 Omar Alderete Getafe 28 11 0.5 Federico Valverde Real Madrid 34 15 0.5 David García Osasuna 27 13 0.5 Artem Dovbyk Girona 33 13 0.5 Óscar De Marcos Athletic Club 27 12 0.5 Carlos Domínguez Celta Vigo 19 7 0.4 Aïssa Mandi Villarreal 15 5 0.4 Cenk Özkacar Valencia 21 7 0.4 Jon Moncayola Osasuna 30 8 0.4 Jules Koundé Barcelona 31 12 0.4 Germán Pezzella Betis 32 13 0.4 Martin Valjent Mallorca 26 10 0.4 Ronald Araujo Barcelona 24 9 0.4 Andreas Christensen Barcelona 26 8 0.4 Gastón Álvarez Getafe 31 10 0.4 Carl Starfelt Celta Vigo 25 9 0.4 Florian Lejeune Vallecano 34 13 0.4 Aleksandar Sedlar Alavés 11 4 0.4 José Luís Morales Villarreal 27 4 0.4 Lucas Pires Cádiz 27 6 0.4 Antonio Raíllo Mallorca 23 8 0.4 Raúl Albiol Villarreal 25 8 0.4 Aitor Paredes Athletic Club 32 10 0.4 Chumi Almería 28 8 0.3 Nemanja Maksimovic Getafe 34 11 0.3 Igor Zubeldia Real Sociedad 30 9 0.3 Chadi Riad Betis 24 7 0.3 Loïc Badé Sevilla 25 7 0.3 Mikel Vesga Athletic Club 26 5 0.3 Stefan Savic Atlético 22 5 0.3 Matija Nastasic Mallorca 25 7 0.3 Rui Silva Betis 26 7 0.3 Daley Blind Girona 31 8 0.3 Edgar González Almería 29 7 0.3 Manu Sánchez Celta Vigo 25 5 0.3 Íñigo Lekue Athletic Club 25 5 0.2 Unai Simón Athletic Club 34 8 0.2 Juan Cruz Osasuna 25 4 0.2 Sergio Herrera Osasuna 31 7 0.2 Gabriel Paulista Valencia 22 4 0.2 Paulo Gazzaniga Girona 35 7 0.2 Vicente Guaita Celta Vigo 26 5 0.2 Kiko Femenía Villarreal 21 3 0.2 Álvaro Vallés Las Palmas 34 6 0.2 Antonio Rüdiger Real Madrid 30 5 0.2 Mouctar Diakhaby Valencia 14 2 0.2 Conan Ledesma Cádiz 32 5 0.2 Kepa Real Madrid 13 2 0.2 Andriy Lunin Real Madrid 20 3 0.2 Filip Jørgensen Villarreal 34 5 0.1 Abner Betis 22 2 0.1 André Ferreira Granada 15 2 0.1 Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia 34 4 0.1 Predrag Rajkovic Mallorca 34 4 0.1 Augusto Batalla Granada 17 2 0.1 Victor Chust Cádiz 20 2 0.1 Ørjan Nyland Sevilla 21 2 0.1 Luís Maximiano Almería 32 3 0.1 Álex Remiro Real Sociedad 33 3 0.1 Stole Dimitrievski Vallecano 35 3 0.1 José Giménez Atlético 20 1 0.1 Marko Dmitrovic Sevilla 13 1 0.1 Jon Pacheco Real Sociedad 19 1 0.1 Pau Cubarsí Barcelona 15 1 0.1 Antonio Sivera Alavés 34 2 0.1 Jan Oblak Atlético 35 2 0.1 David Soria Getafe 35 2 0.1 Marc-André ter Stegen Barcelona 24 1 0 Bruno Méndez Granada 15 0 0 David Alaba Real Madrid 14 0 0

Admittedly, he was only a substitute last week but with a win needed here, I'd expect him to be back in starting XI, especially given he came on at half time during that 0-0 draw at Valencia.

Finally, let's add Rayo left-back Alfonso Espino for 2+ fouls.

This is the riskiest element of the Bet Builder, one which has 'only' landed in four of his last eight starts, although it has delivered more often than not this season.

However, throw in the situation, including that whistle-happy referee, and I'm prepared to take a chance here.

The three-legged Bet Builder pays just under 5/16.00.