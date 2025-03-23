Germany v Italy: Kimmich can repeat assist trick in 15/2 Bet Builder

Kimmich has 5 assists in his last 11 internationals

Bastoni fouled in 12 of his last 16 - and facing foul machine

Back 15/2 8.50 Bet Builder double in Quarter Final tie

Germany v Italy

Sunday 23 March, 19:45

Live on Prime Video (pay per view)

It's tough to say it but the Germans are on a roll.

They staged an excellent fightback in Thursday's first leg of their Nations League quarter-final with two second-half goals seeing them triumph 2-1 in Milan.

That result means they have now lost just one of their last 16 internationals, that being an extra-time loss to Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

The retirement of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos doesn't seem to have disrupted them in any way, while they also overcame the loss of the injured Florian Wirtz, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Kai Havertz to win the other day.

Clearly they are now very much in pole position in terms of reaching this summer's Finals, an event they will host if they progress from this tie.

Joshua Kimmich is now one of the most experienced players in the German squad, one elevated to captain following Neuer's departure from the scene, and he assisted both goals in the first leg.

Now, this may seem a like a bit of after-timing, but I've long liked Kimmich for assists - here's an example for the non-believers.

I also remember a really unlucky bet I had on him at a great price in the 2018 World Cup when he peppered the Korean box with crosses.

Kimmich is already into double figures for assists with Bayern Munich this season but there he spends most of his time in a defensive-midfield role.

For his country, he's been back at right-back since Julian Nagelsmann took charge and he's now managed five assists in 11 games since the start of Euro 2024.

He's an excellent crosser of the ball and also takes plenty of corners.

One of Kimmich's assists in Italy saw him place the ball nicely onto the head of giant centre forward, Tim Kleindienst, who had just come on as sub.

The Monchengladbach forward's impact could well see him start this contest and that will only add to Kimmich's assist chances.

It should also help with the second part of our Bet Builder - Alessandro Bastoni to be fouled 1+ time.

This landed for our first-leg preview which means Bastoni has now been fouled in 13 of his last 16 internationals.

Kleindienst is the Bundesliga's leading fouler, averaging over 2.5 per game, and it's not hard to see him being punished for one of his aerial challenges on Bastoni.

The referee, Szymon Marciniak certainly gives us hope.

His last 10 international fouls make-ups have been 24-20-29*-26-31-16-45*-23-17-36, with the asterisks indicating games that went to extra time.

The double pays around 15/28.50.