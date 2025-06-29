Sunday Football Tips: Back Olise in 7/2 Club World Cup Bet Builder
Our football props column is focusing on Michael Olise when his Bayern Munich side face Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday.
Olise the form man and goal contributor for Bayern
Has strong stats for shots and drawing fouls
Back French star in three-legged 7/24.50 Bet Builder
Flamengo v Bayern Munich
Sunday 29 June, 21:00
Live on 5 and DAZN
Michael Olise is a man who has grown in stature at Bayern Munich as the season has worn on and it could pay to focus on the Frenchman in Sunday's Club World Cup clash with Flamengo.
A lot of Bayern's play is going through their in-form attacking midfielder, one who likes to cut in form his position on the right-hand side.
Leg 1: Michael Olise to score or assist
As pointed out in this column recently, Olise had eight assists in his last eight Bundesliga games of the season.
So far at this tournament, he's assisted twice and scored three times in just 180 minutes on the pitch.
Olise looks sure to return to the starting XI for this one and I'm happy to put him down for a goal contribution (to score or assist) given his important role in this side right now.
Leg 2: Michael Olise 2+ shots
I also like Olise to have at least two shots.
He managed this in all three group games, despite not starting one of them, taking eight shots in total - one every 22 and a half minutes.
That has extended his run of having multiple shots to 15 Bayern games.
Admittedly, Flamengo kept things pretty tight in terms of shots conceded during the group stage but they faced two poor sides in LAFC and Esperance, while their clash with Chelsea saw their opponents go down to 10 men and generally kick themselves in the foot in the second half.
Leg 3: Michael Olise to be fouled 2+ times
Olise 2+ shots gets the nod, as does the former Crystal Palace man to be fouled 2+ times.
That's occurred in eight of his last 10 Bayern starts, including against South American opponents, Boca Juniors, in this competition. One of the 'misses' was against Auckland City, when Olise was subbed off at half time against opponents who sat off rather than engaging.
The three Olise-related legs combine for a 7/24.50 shot.
I don't think this screams value given the individual prices involved but I do feel it can happen and, frankly, this column could do with ending the week with a winner.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
