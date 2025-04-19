Everton v Manchester City: Marmoush to be a Goodison foul magnet
Our football props column has landed two winners in the past three days - check out the 2/1 double suggested for Saturday's Everton v Manchester City clash.
-
Marmoush has drawn 2+ fouls in 26 of 35 starts this season
-
O'Reilly 1+ shot has landed in 7 of his last 8 starts
-
Back Bet Builder double at 2/13.00 at Goodison
Everton v Manchester City
Saturday 19 April, 15:00
Omar Marmoush was a January signing who caught my eye in terms of props stats, notably for his ability for draw fouls.
And now that he's starting regularly in place of the injured Erling Haaland, that trend is very much worth following.
Leg 1: Omar Marmoush to be fouled 2+ times
Marmoush was fouled 2+ times in 19 of his 24 starts for Frankfurt this season before his move to the Etihad. The Egyptian has since landed the bet in seven of his 11 starts for his new club.
Here he faces an Everton team who sit joint fourth in the league for fouls committed with their numbers having increased in recent weeks, as pointed out in this column by my colleague Ste Tudor.
All things considered, I'm a tad surprised to see Marmoush at 10/111.91 for attract multiple fouls in this match.
Leg 2: Nico O'Reilly 1+ shot
I'll double that option up with Nico O'Reilly to have at least one shot.
The City youngster has started the last three games at left-back but clearly has plenty of licence to get forward given some of the positions he's been getting himself into.
He managed to get onto the scoresheet las week in the 5-2 win over Crystal Palace and that was the 20-year-old's fourth goal in his last six starts.
O'Reilly is 9/1 to net again here and that is certainly worth considering for those seeking a big price.
However, the smaller odds have treated us well in recent days (two winners in the last three) so I'll take the safer option and back him for 1+ shot, something he's managed in seven of his last eight starts.
The double pays 2/13.00.
Villa v Newcastle: Back Murphy, says Mark O'Haire
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 276pts
Returned: 303.3pts
2024/25 P/L: +27.3pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
