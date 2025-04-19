Everton v Manchester City: Marmoush to be a Goodison foul magnet

Marmoush has drawn 2+ fouls in 26 of 35 starts this season

O'Reilly 1+ shot has landed in 7 of his last 8 starts

Back Bet Builder double at 2/1 3.00 at Goodison

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

Two forwards in form are the focus of Saturday's Betfair football superboost. Manchester City's Marmoush will give Everton's defenders plenty to think about while West Ham's Jarrod Bowen should be be a handful for Southampton.

Between them Marmoush and Bowen have had 18 shots on target in their last five matches. The price on them each having one or more on Saturday has been boosted from 1/2 to 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Marmoush and Bowen to each have 1 or more shots on target SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Everton v Manchester City

Saturday 19 April, 15:00

Omar Marmoush was a January signing who caught my eye in terms of props stats, notably for his ability for draw fouls.

And now that he's starting regularly in place of the injured Erling Haaland, that trend is very much worth following.

Marmoush was fouled 2+ times in 19 of his 24 starts for Frankfurt this season before his move to the Etihad. The Egyptian has since landed the bet in seven of his 11 starts for his new club.

Here he faces an Everton team who sit joint fourth in the league for fouls committed with their numbers having increased in recent weeks, as pointed out in this column by my colleague Ste Tudor.

All things considered, I'm a tad surprised to see Marmoush at 10/111.91 for attract multiple fouls in this match.

I'll double that option up with Nico O'Reilly to have at least one shot.

The City youngster has started the last three games at left-back but clearly has plenty of licence to get forward given some of the positions he's been getting himself into.

He managed to get onto the scoresheet las week in the 5-2 win over Crystal Palace and that was the 20-year-old's fourth goal in his last six starts.

O'Reilly is 9/1 to net again here and that is certainly worth considering for those seeking a big price.

However, the smaller odds have treated us well in recent days (two winners in the last three) so I'll take the safer option and back him for 1+ shot, something he's managed in seven of his last eight starts.

The double pays 2/13.00.